Meeting of Belvedere and UL Bohs kicks-off new Women's All-Ireland League campaign

Old Belvedere's Clare Gorman in action against UL Bohs last season.

Old Belvedere's Clare Gorman in action against UL Bohs last season.

Women’s All-Ireland League

Saturday, 10 September

Old Belvedere v UL Bohemians, Ollie Campbell Park, 3.15pm

THREE OF IRELAND’S new caps from their summer tour are set to make their Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division debuts with Old Belvedere, including Aoife Dalton who starts at outside centre against UL Bohemians.

The Women’s AIL bursts back into life tomorrow afternoon, with a repeat of last season’s 3rd-4th place play-off taking place at Ollie Campbell Park where Johnny Garth’s Belvedere host Bohs.

Belvedere, who have brought in 2013 Grand Slam winner Tania Rosser as attack coach, are out for revenge after losing that game 19-7 at Energia Park last February.

Fresh from her international debut in Japan, talented teenager Dalton will make her club bow and fellow Ireland tyros, Dannah O’Brien and Emma Tilly, are on the ‘Belvo bench.

Dual international Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird packs down at number eight against her former club UL, who have captain Chloe Pearse, another of the Japan tourists, primed to carry hard off the back of their scrum.

Niamh Briggs’ Bohs have retained the majority of last year’s squad, including out-half Rachel Allen who said: “We didn’t finish where we wanted to last year, but I think we gained a lot of experience from that. Hopefully we can bring it forward for this year.”

Advertisement

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Incredibly, Wicklow’s matchday squad for their first round clash with Blackrock College contains five sets of sisters – the Griffeys, Molloys, Roberts, Schmidts and Stones – on a very proud day for the club.

Aoibhin Stone and Rachel Griffey are both back from long-term injuries, and Roisin Stone, who starts at scrum half, and Leah Murphy make the step up from Wicklow’s Leinster League-winning U18 side from last year.

Caoimhe and Orla Molloy will both line out against their former club, with Wicklow captained by Niamh Ni Dhroma at hooker, in the injury-enforced absence of regular skipper Erin McConnell and vice-captain Lauren Barry.

Wicklow head coach Jason Moreton commented: “This is an exciting starting line-up and we’re looking forward to seeing them back out on the pitch against a very experienced Blackrock team.

“We’re hoping to do better than last season. We’re starting to build a nice young squad, creating competition for places. We want to speed up our game and attack the gain-line while creating more options in attack.”

His Blackrock counterpart Ben Martin, whose charges were beaten finalists last February, has only lost one player to retirement, and their new signings have ‘really added strength to the group and given selection headaches’.

Ulster captain Beth Cregan and her provincial colleague Ella Durkan are two canny additions for ‘Rock, starting today at openside flanker and full-back respectively.

Back on club duty following Ireland’s recent two Tests in Japan, Emma Hooban starts at hooker and there are bench spots for Laura Feely, Méabh Deely, who turns 22 next month, and Natasja Behan.

Blackrock's Emma Hooban. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Martin acknowledged: “Wicklow are physical and close knit, they’ve also seen a lot of young players now experience the AIL and what it takes.

“I expect, after their efforts through pre-season, that they will be looking to take an early mark at one of the finalists from last year.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Galwegians v Ballincollig, Crowley Park, 4.30pm

Meanwhile, Galwegians and Ballincollig clash at Crowley Park where the Blue Belles are unbeaten in five league games. They ran out 50-5 winners over Fiona Hayes’ Cork side last February.

However, Ballincollig should be capable of making it a much tighter contest tomorrow. Centre Jessica Kelleher, a Conference winner with Suttonians last term, has joined along with Rebecca O’Flynn (Kanturk) and Highfield’s Ellen Fehily.

Ballincollig co-captain Clodagh Walsh said: “We’re hoping to continue our building. We’re in a building phase at the club. Our second year up (in the AIL), so hoping to continue on that and the success of bringing the club into the senior ranks.”

Galwegians lost to Sutts in the Conference final and will be eager to recapture their form from either side of last Christmas. Hooker Elizabeth McNicholas says they are coming into the new campaign with an ‘anything is possible’ attitude.

“We’ve got to back ourselves and play our own game,” said admitted. “One thing we’re definitely aiming to do this season is to bring home silverware to the west.”

Sligo native Nicole Fowley captains ‘Wegians from out-half and they have some strong ball carriers up front in the form of Niamh O’Grady, Nolwenn Dubois and Lisa-Marie Murphy. Their bench options include Orla Dixon and wily scrum half Mary Healy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!