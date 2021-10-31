Galwegians continue resurgent form with huge win as Blackrock College go top of the table

GALWEGIANS’ RESURGENT FORM in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League continued with a resounding 47-7 win over a depleted Cooke.

The Jarrad Butler-coached Blue Belles made it back-to-back victories, with Faith Oviawe having a dream AIL debut. She scored a try with her very first touch.

Oviawe came up the ranks at Buccaneers, impressing with her ball carrying for the Connacht Under-18s two years ago and making the Ireland training squad at that age grade.

Having got her first taste of the senior Women’s Interprovincials with Connacht earlier this season, the talented lock/back rower had the desired impact off the ‘Wegians’ bench in Belfast on Saturday.

Butler’s charges led 19-7 at half-time and pushed on in the second half, with Mairead Coyne and returning captain Mary Healy showing their experience. Centres Megan Walsh and Ursula Sammon scored two of the seven tries. Out-half Emma Keane converted all but one of them.

With two games cancelled in round five, Blackrock College took advantage to move to the top of the table. Former Ireland international Jackie Shiels starred with 17 points as Blackrock ran out eight-try 52-7 winners over Malone at Stradbrook.

Moved in to out-half, Shiels had a commanding presence in a ‘Rock team missing their 15s and Sevens internationals. Another player to catch the eye was Munster’s Maggie Boylan, who continues to show her finishing ability.

Boylan claimed a hat-trick of tries, adding to the four she recently scored against Wicklow. The Dubliners’ strong scrum dictated play, providing the platform for the likes of 20-year-old full-back Boylan and two-try captain Michelle Claffey to convert chances.

Malone skipper Pieta McAlister typified their battling spirit which was rewarded with a late Emma Jordan try. The weekend’s other match finished in a tight 22-17 derby victory for Old Belvedere at Suttonians.

Belvedere had the bonus point tucked away by half-time, leading by a clear 22 points with international lock Elaine Anthony scoring inside two minutes. However, Suttonians fought back to deservedly take a point out of this end-to-end contest.

With Julia Bauer and Carrie O’Keeffe driving the pack forward, Stephen Costelloe’s charges rallied with tries from Sophie Gibney, captain Lauren Farrell McCabe and pacy replacement Emily McKeown, who ran in her third score of the campaign.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Results: Saturday, 31 October

Cooke 7 Galwegians 47, Shaw’s Bridge

Cooke Scorers: Try: Helen McGhee; Con: Amanda Morton

Galwegians Scorers: Tries: Mairead Coyne, Megan Walsh, Fiona Scally, Faith Oviawe, Elizabeth McNicholas, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Cons: Emma Keane 6

HT: Cooke 7 Galwegians 19

Cooke: Teah Maguire; Tamzin Boyce, Coral Lapsley, Dolores Hughes, Georgia Boyce; Amanda Morton, Beth Cregan; Ilse van Staden, Megan Simpson, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Caolinn McCormack, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Naomi McCord, Katie Hetherington, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Fiona McCaughan, Cara McKevitt, India Daley, Eimear McQuillan.

Galwegians: Mairead Coyne; Saskia Morrissey, Megan Walsh, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Emma Keane, Mary Healy (capt); Ellen Connolly, Tracy Lawlor, Jessica Loftus, Celia Killilea, Niamh O’Grady, Fiona Scally, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Kate Feehan.

Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Elizabeth McNicholas, Kiara Irwin, Sabina Egan, Faith Oviawe, Darwyn O’Halloran, Ines Delgado.

Ballincollig v Railway Union, Tanner Park (Covid-19-affected match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Suttonians 17 Old Belvedere 22, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Suttonians scorers: Tries: Sophie Gibney, Lauren Farrell McCabe, Emily McKeown; Con: Nicole Carroll

Old Belvedere Scorers: Tries: Elaine Anthony, Hannah Heskin, Vanessa Hullon, Lesley Ring; Con: Jemma Farrell

HT: Suttonians 0 Old Belvedere 22

Suttonians: Sophie Gibney; Molly Fitzgerald, Jessica Kelleher, Catherine Martin, Lena Kibler; Nicole Carroll, Lauren Farrell McCabe (capt); Julia Bauer, Aoife Brennan, Katie Grant Duggan, Louise Catinot, Aislinn Layde, Carrie O’Keeffe, Ciara Farrell, Aifric O’Brien.

Replacements: Katie Reel, Ciara O’Brien, Sophie Brennan, Brenda Barr, Jools Aungier, Emily McKeown.

Old Belvedere: Grace Miller; Laura Carty, Ailbhe Dowling, Hannah Heskin, Clare Gorman; Aine Donnelly, Jemma Farrell; Alice O’Dowd, Rachel Murphy, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Elaine Anthony, Jan Carroll, Ivanna Dempsey, Lesley Ring, Clodagh Dunne.

Replacements: Melissa Hayden, Jessica Spain, Niamh O’Dowd, Ciara O’Dwyer, Hannah Tyrrell, Vanessa Hullon, Kate Balance.

Blackrock College 52 Malone, Stradbrook

Blackrock College scorers: Tries: Michelle Claffey 2, Maggie Boylan 3, Jackie Shiels, Ciara Scanlan, Anna Potterton; Cons: Jackie Shiels 6

Malone: Try: Emma Jordan; Con: Holly Brannigan

HT: Blackrock College 31 Malone 0

Blackrock College: Maggie Boylan; Natasja Behan, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ciara Scanlan, Caoimhe O’Callaghan; Jackie Shiels, Laura Delaney; Aoife Moore, Niamh Tester, Christy Haney, Anna Potterton, Mairead Holohan, Hannah Hodges, Niamh Griffin, Casey O’Brien.

Replacements: Caoimhe Molloy, Meadhbh O’Callaghan, Valerie Power, Orla Molloy, Kate Cullen.

Malone: Holly Brannigan; Anna Stanfield, Jill Stephens, Sophie Armstrong, Emma Jordan; Peita McAlister (capt), Rachael McIlroy; Sarah Murphy, Ashleigh Currie, Chrissie McKee, Jasmine Ward, Hannah Beattie, Aoife Cahill, Emma Taylor, Amonae Dabbs-Brown.

Replacements: Niamh McCloskey, Cara O’Neill, Laura Maybin.

UL Bohemians v Wicklow UL Arena (Match cancelled. Points to be determined by National Competitions Committee)

