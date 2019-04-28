This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four-in-a-row still on for Lyon as Barca reach first Women's Champions League final

Barcelona saw off Bayern to reach the final on 18 May, while Lyon beat Chelsea 3-2 on aggregate.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 6:21 PM
THREE-TIME REIGNING CHAMPIONS Lyon have once more booked their place in the Women’s Champions League final where they will face Barcelona after the French and Spanish giants emerged victorious in their semi-final second legs.

Lyon reached their fourth final in succession with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, seeing off the Blues on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, while Barca reached their first ever Champions League decider with a 1-0 home win over Bayern (2-0 agg.).

Mariona Caldentey gave Barcelona the win in Spain by slotting home a penalty in first-half injury time, and while Eugenie Le Sommer’s early goal for Lyon was cancelled out by Ji So-yun of Chelsea on 34 minutes, the French champions held firm in the second half to seal their return to the continental showpiece.

Barca’s home leg against Bayern was played in front of a club-record 12,764 at the Mini Estadi.

The two sides will meet in the final in Budapest on 18 May.

