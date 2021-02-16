Irish interest in Champions League last 16 as Quinn's Fiorentina draw Man City

Wicklow native Quinn was on target once again at the weeked.

Wicklow native Quinn was on target once again at the weeked.

THERE’S SIGNIFICANT IRISH interest in one Women’s Champions League last 16 fixture after today’s draw.

Star defender Louise Quinn and her Fiorentina side will face Manchester City in early March, where her fellow Irish duo Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland are on the books.

Campbell has been absent from the City matchday squad for some time after prolonged injury struggles while Donegal teenager Toland is currently on loan at Glasgow City for the season, but Quinn has played a central role for Italian outfit Fiorentina through her debut season there.

City will host Fiorentina in the first leg on 3 or 4 March, with the return a week later.

Meanwhile, England’s reigning Women’s Super League [WSL] champions Chelsea will play Atletico Madrid in a standout tie after the draw paired the teams together. The Blues will host Atletico in the first leg, before the trip to Spain a week later.

That said, a decision on where the matches will be played depends on Covid-19 travel restrictions, with the men’s Champions League last 16 first leg between the same clubs next week having been switched from Madrid to Bucharest.

That is due to restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom entering Spain.

Chelsea were crowned champions of last season’s curtailed WSL and are top of the table this season having strengthened their squad notably with the signing of star Danish forward Pernille Harder from leading German outfit Wolfsburg.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

🏆 The #UWCL round of 1️⃣6️⃣ matches are set 🏆



Which tie stands out to you?#UWCL pic.twitter.com/H2UquGZ8Or — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) February 16, 2021

Elsewhere Lyon, who have won the last five Champions League titles and a record seven in total, were drawn to play Danish outfit Brondby.

Wolfsburg, last season’s beaten finalists, will take on LSK Kvinner of Norway, while Barcelona face Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, PSG and Sparta Prague go head-to-head and Rosengard (Sweden) face St Polten (Austria).

This season’s final is scheduled to take place in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on 16 May 16.

Last 16 draw

Wolfsburg (GER) v LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Barcelona (ESP) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Rosengard (SWE) v St. Polten (AUT)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern München (GER)

Manchester City (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Lyon (FRA) v Brondby (DEN)

Chelsea (ENG) v Atletico de Madrid (ESP)

- First legs on 3 and 4 March, second legs 10 and 11 March.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy