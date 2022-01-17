Membership : Access or Sign Up
El Clasico to break attendance record for women's fixture as tickets sell out in three days

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in March.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 17 Jan 2022, 3:49 PM
5 minutes ago 62 Views 0 Comments
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS League quarter-final second leg clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid has sold out just three days after tickets went on sale.

85,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture on 30 March at Camp Nou, which is set to break the world record for attendance at a women’s club game.

This would surpass the previous record from March 2019, when 60,739 supporters watched Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca’s women’s team usually play at the Johan Cruyff stadium at the club’s training ground. The stature of this Clasico fixture has convinced them to use Camp Nou, which has a capacity of just over 99,000.

Barcelona’s women’s team played at Camp Nou for the first time as a professional outfit in January 2021, where they defeated Espanyol 5-0, although that game was played behind closed doors.

Tickets went on sale last Wednesday when 70,000 tickets were made available for purchase. Camp Nou is currently limited to 70% capacity due to regional restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic but the club hope rules will be relaxed by the time the game takes place on 30 March.

A statement on Barcelona’s club website says that Camp Nou “will be full” for the match, and that the “only option to get a ticket may come in the days leading up to the game with various organisations possibly returning tickets reserved under Uefa regulations.” 

The Catalans will be strong favourites against Real Madrid. They won the treble last season and the league at a canter, finishing 25 points ahead of Madrid in second.

