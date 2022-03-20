Irish disappointment as Chelsea and City reach FA Cup semi-finals, Barrett brilliant in Germany

CHELSEA AND MANCHESTER City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday.
West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed.
The three sides join Arsenal – home of Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe – who saw off Coventry United on Friday, in Monday’s draw.
Chelsea produced a superb second-half display to thrash Birmingham 5-0 at Kingsmeadow. Of Birmingham’s seven-strong contingent of Irish internationals, five featured. All started, with Marie Hourihan in goal, and Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Lucy Quinn and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle all to the fore.
The first half was tight but last season’s double winners did not look back after Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.
Drew Spence doubled the lead before Beth England added a brace and Niamh Charles also got on the scoresheet. Jonna Andersson headed against the bar late on in a dominant showing.
City cruised through with Lauren Hemp twice on target in a 4-0 rout of Everton at the City Football Academy.
Hemp netted either side of half-time, first smashing in from close range and then flicking in at the near post from a corner, after Lucy Bronze had earlier hit the post.
Caroline Weir added a third with a brilliant long-range strike before Ellen White wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.
There was also Irish disappointment there with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan on the Toffees’ bench.
A Lisa Evans effort proved the difference as the Hammers edged past National League Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich 1-0.
Evans struck in the 31st minute to settle a tight contest after Lucy Parker had earlier hit the bar for the Londoners.
In the FA Women’s Championship, Liverpool continued their promotion bid with a 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic. Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan both featured for the Reds – the former from the start, the latter off the bench – while Irish-qualified Lois Rois started for Charlton.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Ex-Peamount United goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon kept another clean sheet as Durham and Lewes drew 0-0, and there was disappointment for London City Lionesses’ Irish duo as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Watford. Hayley Nolan played the full game for London City, while Alli Murphy came in after the hour-mark.
Meanwhile, Sunderland enjoyed a 4-1 away win over Sunderland.
And further afield, Amber Barrett was on the double — and FC Koln’s super sub as they beat Carl Zeiss Jena 3-1 on the road in the Frauen-Bundesliga.
Donegal striker Barrett was introduced in the 46th minute, and was involved in all three goals. First, she slotted home a penalty in the 60th minute, then she provided an assist; but not before rounding off her own brace in the 73rd minute.
Barrett’s sublime cameo helped Koln all but secure their place in the German top-flight for another year.
- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.
COMMENTS