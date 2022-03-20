Irish disappointment as Chelsea and City reach FA Cup semi-finals, Barrett brilliant in Germany

CHELSEA AND MANCHESTER City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday.

West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed.

The three sides join Arsenal – home of Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe – who saw off Coventry United on Friday, in Monday’s draw.

There was disappointment for Louise Quill (left) and her Birmingham team-mates today, but it was one to remember for Amber Barrett. Source: PA Images.

Chelsea produced a superb second-half display to thrash Birmingham 5-0 at Kingsmeadow. Of Birmingham’s seven-strong contingent of Irish internationals, five featured. All started, with Marie Hourihan in goal, and Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Lucy Quinn and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle all to the fore.

The first half was tight but last season’s double winners did not look back after Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Drew Spence doubled the lead before Beth England added a brace and Niamh Charles also got on the scoresheet. Jonna Andersson headed against the bar late on in a dominant showing.

City cruised through with Lauren Hemp twice on target in a 4-0 rout of Everton at the City Football Academy.

Hemp netted either side of half-time, first smashing in from close range and then flicking in at the near post from a corner, after Lucy Bronze had earlier hit the post.

Caroline Weir added a third with a brilliant long-range strike before Ellen White wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

There was also Irish disappointment there with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan on the Toffees’ bench.

A Lisa Evans effort proved the difference as the Hammers edged past National League Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich 1-0.

Evans struck in the 31st minute to settle a tight contest after Lucy Parker had earlier hit the bar for the Londoners.

In the FA Women’s Championship, Liverpool continued their promotion bid with a 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic. Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan both featured for the Reds – the former from the start, the latter off the bench – while Irish-qualified Lois Rois started for Charlton.

Ex-Peamount United goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon kept another clean sheet as Durham and Lewes drew 0-0, and there was disappointment for London City Lionesses’ Irish duo as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Watford. Hayley Nolan played the full game for London City, while Alli Murphy came in after the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, Sunderland enjoyed a 4-1 away win over Sunderland.

And further afield, Amber Barrett was on the double — and FC Koln’s super sub as they beat Carl Zeiss Jena 3-1 on the road in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Donegal striker Barrett was introduced in the 46th minute, and was involved in all three goals. First, she slotted home a penalty in the 60th minute, then she provided an assist; but not before rounding off her own brace in the 73rd minute.

Barrett’s sublime cameo helped Koln all but secure their place in the German top-flight for another year.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.