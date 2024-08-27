Advertisement
Hannah Healy (L) of Shelbourne challenging Kellie Brennan of Athlone Town in last year's final at Tallaght Stadium. Bryan Keane/INPHO
women's fai cup draw

Big guns Athlone and Shelbourne kept apart again at Cup semi-final stage

The top two sides in the Women’s National League could meet for a third Cup final in a row.
4.36pm, 27 Aug 2024
BIG GUNS ATHLONE Town and Shelbourne could cross paths for the third season in succession in the FAI Cup final after the semi-final draw kept the top two teams in the Women’s National League apart.

Shels beat Athlone in the 2022 showpiece with Town returning the favour on penalties in last year’s final.

Athlone will face Sligo Rovers in a repeat of last year’s semi-final. The Bit O’Red are bottom of the WNL having failed to win a league game so far this season but they stunned DLR Waves last week to progress to the last four.

Rovers manager Tommy Hewitt will clash with his former side when Shels head to The Showgrounds on the weekend of 20-22 September.

Shels, meanwhile, will host Cork City at Tolka Park in the other semi.

Improved City are currently seventh in the league table.

Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw

(Matches to be played 20-22 September)

  • Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town
  • Shelbourne v Cork City
Author
Gavan Casey
