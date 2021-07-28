Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Stunning performance as Ireland secure bronze in the women's four final

Team Ireland have won their first medal in Tokyo after an outstanding race from the women’s four.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 2:26 AM
6 minutes ago 694 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507728
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A stunning second-half race from the Irish women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty was enough to earn a well-deserved third place and Ireland’s first medal in Tokyo. 

After a slow start, the Irish boat turned on the style over the final 1000m, finishing with a time of 6:20.46. 

There was a closely fought battle for first as favourites Australia just edged out the Netherlands. The winning time was an Olympic record 6:15.37 with the Dutch finishing in 6:15.71.  

It is the first time since 1992 that the women’s four has been up for grabs and the first-ever rowing medal for Irish women. 

In choppy conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway, the Irish quartet surged from fifth to third to hold off the British challenger and secure a bronze medal. It was a remarkable recovery from the crew who finished tenth at the 2019 world championships. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie