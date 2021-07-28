Stunning performance as Ireland secure bronze in the women's four final

A stunning second-half race from the Irish women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty was enough to earn a well-deserved third place and Ireland’s first medal in Tokyo.

After a slow start, the Irish boat turned on the style over the final 1000m, finishing with a time of 6:20.46.

There was a closely fought battle for first as favourites Australia just edged out the Netherlands. The winning time was an Olympic record 6:15.37 with the Dutch finishing in 6:15.71.

It is the first time since 1992 that the women’s four has been up for grabs and the first-ever rowing medal for Irish women.

In choppy conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway, the Irish quartet surged from fifth to third to hold off the British challenger and secure a bronze medal. It was a remarkable recovery from the crew who finished tenth at the 2019 world championships.