Scorching Sheehan double gives Munster win in Connacht as Leinster see off Ulster

Munster's Enya Breen is tackled by Alison Miller of Connacht Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A BRILLIANT BRACE from wing Laura Sheehan set Munster on course for a 6-27 win over Connacht in the women’s inter-provincial championship today.

With Leinster the opposition next week’s third round of fixtures, Munster will be thrilled with the form built at the Sportsgrounds, and a win kick-started by Christine Coffey’s third-minute score.

Domestic | The ball’s moved out wide & it’s a cracker of an individual effort from Laura Sheehan to extend Munster Women’s lead over Connacht! 🔥



Connacht Women 0-12 Munster Women #WomensInterpros #MunsterWomen pic.twitter.com/l2viPNKnqn — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 24, 2019

A terrific skip pass from Claire Keohane put Sheehan away in the 25th minute. The wing took possession in her own 22, so she had plenty of work to out-pace the defenders and make the whitewash.

Meabh Deely kicked Connacht’s two penalties in response, but Munster pulled further clear after forcing a turnover after an Ali Miller break. Sheehan excelled in the broken field and cut her way into open space on the right flank and powered home.

#MunsterWomen | Niamh Kavanagh touching down for Munster’s fourth try v Connacht!



Cronin ➡️ Allen ➡️ Griffin ➡️ Allen ➡️ Kavanagh = TRY! 💥💥💥#WomensInterpros pic.twitter.com/AyYTS2bUag — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 24, 2019

Munster’s attack was in full flow to create Niamh Kavanagh’s try after a blend of clever angles and offloads and Edel Murphy capped off the win as she blasted her way under the posts.

Leinster also won convincingly away from home, downing Ulster 5-24 in Armagh.

Molly Scuffil McCabe got the eastern province on the board after early pressure. And although out-half darted over in response for Ulster, the half belonged to the visitors as Katie O’Dwyer forced her way over to give the blues a 5-12 half-time lead.

Leinster celebrate a try in Armagh. Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

With Larissa Muldoon kicking the conversions, Leinster extended their lead through Hannah O’Connor before the reinforcements poured off the bench and Megan Williams took full advantage of Leinster’s upper hand, finishing off a flowing team move to round off the four-try win.

