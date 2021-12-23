Irish Open returns to Ladies European Tour in 2022

THE IRISH OPEN will return to the Ladies European Tour calendar in 2022.

Europe will play host to 19 tournaments from May to September, with the return of the Madrid Ladies Open, the Mithra Belgian Open and the Women’s Irish Open all on the cards.

The Irish Open is scheduled to take place from 22-25 September, but no venue or prize fund has been confirmed.

The Irish Open was last part of the Ladies European Tour calendar in 2012, when this year’s Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was victorious at Killeen Castle.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly said the news represented a major boost for Irish golf.

“Today’s news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland,” Kennelly said.

Golf Ireland is delighted with today’s news from @LETgolf that the Women’s Irish Open is to return in 2022



READ: https://t.co/EsRDhDeYtH pic.twitter.com/KgP07L8hUv — Golf Ireland (@GolfIreland_) December 23, 2021

“We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for today’s news to become reality.

“I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to today’s announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

“2021 has been a historic year for Women’s golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women’s Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The 2022 Ladies European Tour season will boast the greatest number of tournaments and prize money in the organisation’s 44-year history.

LET members will compete for a minimum of €24.5 million across 31 events next year. The total annual purse is up €4.5m on 2021 and offers €13m more than in 2019.