Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Irish Open returns to Ladies European Tour in 2022

The event was last held at Killeen Castle 2012.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 678 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5639794
Killeen Castle hosted the last Women's Irish Open in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Killeen Castle hosted the last Women's Irish Open in 2012.
Killeen Castle hosted the last Women's Irish Open in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE IRISH OPEN will return to the Ladies European Tour calendar in 2022.

Europe will play host to 19 tournaments from May to September, with the return of the Madrid Ladies Open, the Mithra Belgian Open and the Women’s Irish Open all on the cards.

The Irish Open is scheduled to take place from 22-25 September, but no venue or prize fund has been confirmed.

The Irish Open was last part of the Ladies European Tour calendar in 2012, when this year’s Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was victorious at Killeen Castle.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly said the news represented a major boost for Irish golf.

“Today’s news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland,” Kennelly said.

“We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for today’s news to become reality.

“I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to today’s announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

“2021 has been a historic year for Women’s golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women’s Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The 2022 Ladies European Tour season will boast the greatest number of tournaments and prize money in the organisation’s 44-year history.

LET members will compete for a minimum of €24.5 million across 31 events next year. The total annual purse is up €4.5m on 2021 and offers €13m more than in 2019.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie