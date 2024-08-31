England's Dimmock leads by two at the Irish Open as Maguire slips back

ENGLAND’S ANNABEL DIMMOCK leads the way after three rounds at the Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, as the Irish pair of Leona Maguire and Anna Abom both slipped back today.

Dimmock’s third round of eight-under 65 saw her move to the top of the leaderboard at 16-under.

She is two shots clear of the overnight leader Ursula Wikstrom, the Finnish golfer is on 14-under. Then in a tie for third is Italy’s Alessandra Fanali and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes on 12-under, while France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is fifth on 11-under.

Maguire is 11 shots off the lead entering the final round. A second successive one-under 72 left her on five-under for the tournament overall. A birdie on the 1st today got the Cavan native off to a flying start, but she only picked up one more shot in her round on the 15th, while earlier she had bogeyed the 12th.

Leona Maguire. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin amateur Anna Abom had made the cut with a brilliant performance to stand on three-under, but she endured a difficult third round and recorded a five-over 78.

She is two-over for the tournament heading into tomorrow’s action.