Annabel Dimmock holds nerve in play-off to win Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE SAVED her best for last on the final day of the Women’s Irish Open as she finished on 10-under par.

The Cavan native was still well adrift of the leaders, though, as England’s Annabel Dimmock triumphed in a play-off with Pauline Bouchard of France after both finished nine shots clear of Maguire who was in a tie for 15th.

Bouchard almost produced a stunning victory on the O’Meara Course at Carton House with nine birdies for a sublime 65, but Dimmock, whose mother is from Cork, eventually came out on top after the second play-off hole.

Amateur Champion Anna Abom (left) with overall winner Annabel Dimmock. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin teenager Ann Abom was the only other Irish player to make the cut and she collected the prize for the leading amatuer in the field after finishing on eight-over-par.

She was presented with her award alongside Dimmock.