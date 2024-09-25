Ambitious Athlone Town in pole position ahead of absorbing run-in

LAST SEASON’S FAI Cup final win was seminal for Athlone Town.

Moments after lifting the silverware for the very first time, the Midlanders were talking about challenging for the 2024 league title.

“The club have ambitions to go further, and this is just a stepping stone for it,” captain Laurie Ryan told The 42.

Chloe Singleton echoed her skipper’s words, eyeing more history.

“League is the next step. The league didn’t go our way this year but I think we really turned it around in the second half of the season. The next step forward is competing for that league trophy.

“We saw Peamount lifting it and what a feeling that must be for them, especially with all the backlash and what went on this season. That’s what we’re striving for next year.”

American duo Madie Gibson and Jenni Rossman also endorsed Athlone’s ability to win the Women’s Premier Division in 2024, while Gillian Keenan spoke about the statement their FAI Cup triumph sent out.

“It can only go up from here,” said Keenan. “It puts Athlone on the map, it lets everyone know we’re a threat in this league.”

10 months later, the Midlanders are more than a threat. They sit top of the table as we hit the business end.

Ciarán Kilduff’s side are currently two points clear of both Galway United and Shelbourne, with a game in hand.

They play that outstanding fixture against Wexford tonight.

A huge challenge awaits at Ferrycarrig Park — as does the opportunity to extend their lead to five points and, in turn, take a big step towards the title.

Whatever happens, a pivotal weekend follows suit: Galway and Shelbourne go head-to-head, while Athlone also host Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 20 of 22.

How this three-horse race unfolds will be fascinating. Galway versus Athlone on the final day of the season is one eye-catching fixture, should it go to the wire.

Their full focus will be on the league, but Athlone have also just booked their return to the FAI Cup final, where they will face Shelbourne for the third consecutive year.

Athlone celebrate winning the 2023 FAI Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

It has been a whirlwind journey for Town. They joined the league for the 2020 season, and after back-to-back seventh-place finishes, they sky-rocketed to second in 2022. A 42-point deficit to winners Shelbourne in ’21 was whittled down to just two.

They couldn’t hit the same heights in the league last year, finishing fifth after an up-and-down — or rather, down-and-up — campaign.

A slow start left them with a mountain to climb, while manager Tommy Hewitt departed mid-season. Kilduff took the mantle, leading Athlone to a strong league finish and a memorable cup run. Since the former League of Ireland star took charge, they have lost just three league games out of 24.

They have taken 40 points from a possible 48 so far this season. They have ground out narrow wins, losing just to Galway and Peamount and drawing with Shels, as they continue to boost their title dreams.

Despite Athlone’s good form, challenges have remained. Top goalscorer Dana Scheriff returned to the States in the off season, while Northern Ireland winger Casey Howe departed for Nottingham Forest this summer in a major loss.

Another goal threat and key player, Chloe Singleton, suffered a serious injury last month.

That happened during a crucial game against Shelbourne at Tolka Park, as Athlone came from behind to win 2-1 and move top of the table.

It was a bittersweet day, but a somewhat defining one.

“No league is won today, it’s just another three points,” Kilduff told The WNL Show in an emotional post-match interview.



“Yes, it gives you a great opportunity, but far from anything [was decided] today trophy-wise or anything like that.

“We spoke about character, and the character was there for all to see.”

If Athlone are to maintain their title charge and stay in pole position over the coming days and weeks, they will need that in abundance.

An absorbing run-in awaits.

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division