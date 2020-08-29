Ryan-Doyle bags half of Peamount's eight goals as they keep pace with Shels

ELEANOR RYAN-DOYLE scored four as Peamount United kept pace with Shelbourne by way of an 8-0 trouncing of Athlone Town.

The young midfielder opened the scoring after just over a minute, heading home a free-kick from close range. Ireland international Áine O’Gorman bagged two more inside the quarter-hour mark, the latter of which she converted with an overhead kick to make it 3-0.

Ryan-Doyle added three more without interruption, replicating her memorable performance and four-goal haul when Peas won the league last season with an 8-1 home win over Cork City. Her second was another header, the hat-trick goal a poked finish from a Lauryn O’Callaghan cross, and her fourth a curling effort into the top corner.

But the hosts weren’t finished: Dearbhaile Beirne and Louise Masterson got in on the act on 73 and 83 minutes respectively, ensuring Peamount stay within three points of Shels with a game in hand.

Peamount have scored a remarkable 19 goals in their four league games so far this season, conceding none.

Shelbourne kicked off earlier in the afternoon and were pushed hard by Wexford Youths before emerging 2-1 winners, Emily Whelan heading home a 60th-minute winner from a Noelle Murray cross.

Ciara Grant had opened the scoring for the hosts at Tolka Park with a rather fortuitous effort which looped over Wexford ‘keeper Kiev Dollard and went in off the post but Youths wasted no time in responding, Kylie Murphy marking her 200th appearance for the club with a tidy finish to level on 14 minutes.

🎥 Kylie Murphy’s goal from this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat to @shelsfc at Tolka Park.



Today marked her 200th appearance for @YouthsWomen pic.twitter.com/cVqOEXmc58 — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) August 29, 2020

Whelan headed home what would transpire to be the winner after she had a spectacular effort saved by Dollard only a minute or two prior.

Murray nearly went one better late doors but saw her long-range effort bounce off the crossbar. That could have been costly: Youths Ellen Molloy twice went close in the dying minutes but had one shot saved and a clever backheel cleared off the line as Shels held on for three points.