This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan-Doyle bags half of Peamount's eight goals as they keep pace with Shels

Shelbourne battled to a 2-1 win over Wexford Youths to maintain their three-point advantage atop the Women’s National League table.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 11:51 PM
1 hour ago 454 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5190174
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle netted four in Peamount's 8-0 win over Athlone (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle netted four in Peamount's 8-0 win over Athlone (file pic).
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle netted four in Peamount's 8-0 win over Athlone (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ELEANOR RYAN-DOYLE scored four as Peamount United kept pace with Shelbourne by way of an 8-0 trouncing of Athlone Town.

The young midfielder opened the scoring after just over a minute, heading home a free-kick from close range. Ireland international Áine O’Gorman bagged two more inside the quarter-hour mark, the latter of which she converted with an overhead kick to make it 3-0.

Ryan-Doyle added three more without interruption, replicating her memorable performance and four-goal haul when Peas won the league last season with an 8-1 home win over Cork City. Her second was another header, the hat-trick goal a poked finish from a Lauryn O’Callaghan cross, and her fourth a curling effort into the top corner.

But the hosts weren’t finished: Dearbhaile Beirne and Louise Masterson got in on the act on 73 and 83 minutes respectively, ensuring Peamount stay within three points of Shels with a game in hand.

Peamount have scored a remarkable 19 goals in their four league games so far this season, conceding none.

Shelbourne kicked off earlier in the afternoon and were pushed hard by Wexford Youths before emerging 2-1 winners, Emily Whelan heading home a 60th-minute winner from a Noelle Murray cross.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ciara Grant had opened the scoring for the hosts at Tolka Park with a rather fortuitous effort which looped over Wexford ‘keeper Kiev Dollard and went in off the post but Youths wasted no time in responding, Kylie Murphy marking her 200th appearance for the club with a tidy finish to level on 14 minutes.

Whelan headed home what would transpire to be the winner after she had a spectacular effort saved by Dollard only a minute or two prior.

Murray nearly went one better late doors but saw her long-range effort bounce off the crossbar. That could have been costly: Youths Ellen Molloy twice went close in the dying minutes but had one shot saved and a clever backheel cleared off the line as Shels held on for three points.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie