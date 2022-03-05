Peamount give Sligo Rovers an unforgiving introduction to the Women's National League

Jessica Farry reports from Greenogue

PEAMOUNT UNITED’S 2022 campaign got up and running with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over the league’s newest side, Sligo Rovers.

Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche were in unforgiving form, both hitting a brace while Erin McLaughlin and Dora Gorman were all also on the scoresheet.

It was an historic day for Sligo Rovers, as the club lined out for the first ever time in the senior Women’s National League.

Playing against a Peamount side who missed out on league honours on the final day of the season in 2021 was always a big ask, and Steve Feeney’s side’s task was made all the more difficult when injuries struck, ruling out the experienced Emma Hansberry and the talented Emma Doherty.

While Rovers started well, they eventually succumbed to pressure as Peamount took control.

On 21 minutes, Dora Gorman made it 1-0 as the Bit O’Red were punished at the back.

It was a lead that the hosts deserved, and in truth they completely dominated this encounter as Rovers had very little time on the ball.

McLaughlin was then denied by the linesman but made amends moments later as she struck from a corner to double the Peas’ lead on the half hour mark.

Roche made it 3-0 on 40 mins from Gorman’s cross, with Peamount making it 4-0 just before half-time courtesy of Roche once again who fired O’Gorman’s ball past Kristen Sample in the Rovers goals.

The Peas were relentless as they looked to start their campaign the right way, and O’Gorman struck twice in the second half, her goal on the hour mark the pick of the bunch for the Peas as it curled past Sample who had no chance in the Rovers goal.

Steve Feeney’s side tried to get forward in the closing stages but they found the Peamount defence in no mood to give up chances.

It’s the start that James O’Callaghan would have wanted for his side as they look to claim league glory after the heartbreak of 2021.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Tiegan Ruddy, Dora Gorman, Chloe Molony (Sarah Duke, 73), Sadhbh Doyle, Alannah McEvoy (Tara O’Hanlon, 65)Stephanie Roche (Michelle Doonan, 81), Aine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan, Erin McLaughlin.

Sligo Rovers: Kristen Sample, Ruth Monaghan, Orna O’Dowd, Amy Hyndman (Ciara Henry, 84), Gemma McGuinness, Lauren Boles, Aoife Brennan (Paula McGrory, 65), Amy Roddy, Katie Melly, Fiona Doherty (Fiona Doherty, 76), Helen Monaghan (Erin Coyle, 65).

