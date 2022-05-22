Youths and Peas share spoils in thriller as Shelbourne gain revenge over DLR Waves

Shelbourne 4-0 DLR Waves

In the previous fixture between these two sides, it was DLR Waves who deservedly came out 1-0 winners. This time around, Shels came out with a vengeance and their second half performance saw The Reds come out victorious.

The game started very evenly, with both sides trying to get a feel for each other early on. DLR were very impressive with their high pressing and managed to put a lot of pressure on the Shelbourne defence. Sophie Watters was a stand-out player for the visiting side, making good runs and creating a number of chances in the midfield. Shelbourne found it hard to get a foothold in the first half, with some misplaced passes and uncharacteristic mistakes. It was 0-0 going into the break.

The start of second half saw Shelbourne’s Keeva Keenan make way for Abbie Larkin, who quickly became labelled the super-sub for the game. Her pace and tricky footwork set the tone for the second half, and Shel’s upped their tempo. In the 52nd minute after a fantastic delivery from Pearl Slattery, Saoirse Noonan pounced on a mistake in the box from the DLR defence to make it 1-0 to the hosts. Only two minutes after, Larkin raced down the left flank and whipped the ball into the box for Jess Ziu, who calmly struck the ball into the back of the net, 2-0 to the home side.

The Waves had a great chance in the 71st minute, a well controlled strike from Aoife Brophy was well saved by Amanda Budden. In the 74th minute however, Shels extended the lead. It was Noelle Murray this time on the left side who made a brilliant run into the box, whipped the ball across the six-yard box, and Ziu was there to get Shelbourne’s third. The Reds got their fourth and final goal from an accurate corner kick, and Shauna Fox rose highest to make it 4-0 in the 79th minute.

Despite the heavy scoreline, the DLR Waves defence was very impressive and the squad perhaps disappointed that they didn’t repeat their previous victory over The Reds. Shelbourne’s second half performance however shows why they are the league champions.

Sligo Rovers 2-0 Cork City

Sligo Rovers claimed all three points for their fourth win of the season after a convincing 2-0 victory over Cork City.

Sligo were expected to come out fighting and start the fixture quickly, and that was taken quite literally. With only forty seconds on the clock, the home side took the lead. Gemma McGuinness played a great looping ball into the box and Emma Doherty headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0 early on. The perfect start for Steve Feeney’s side.

The hosts continued to make good progress and looked the have surely got their second of the game in the 24th minute. Doherty lobbed the ball over to McGuinness on the left-hand side, but McGuinness placed it wide. Sligo retained their 1-0 advantage heading into the break in what was somewhat of a frustrating forty-five minutes for both sides.

The second half started competitively, with both sides knowing there was only one goal in it. City’s defence kept their side in the game as Sligo had a myriad of chances in the second half. McGuinness was Sligo’s biggest threat, as she made several successful runs down that left flank.

In the 67th minute Cork City almost got their equaliser. Nathalie O’Brien struck an ambitious longe-range shot, but was impressively saved by Sligo’s Amy Mahon who was impressive all day.

Gemma McGuinness finally got her goal and Sligo could breathe a sigh of relief. In the 85th minute, McGuinness made a fantastic run through the Cork defence which left her one-on-one with Maria O’Sullivan in the City goal. She slotted the ball into the back of the net to ensure the win for the home side.

Considering recent results, Cork City have a lot of positive points of play to take from this game. However, Sligo performance on the day saw them walk away victorious.

Galway WFC 1-1 Bohemians

Galway and Bohemians shared the points at Eamonn Deacy Park, in a closely contested game.

The first chance of the evening came the visitors way on 18 minutes. The ball broke to Sinead Taylor inside the six-yard box, but Abbiegayle Ronayne made a super save from point blank range to deny the Bohemians captain.

Undeterred, Taylor netted the opener minutes later. Bronagh Kane played in her captain with a terrific pass and Taylor coolly slotted past Ronayne. Despite going behind early on, Galway enjoyed good spells of possession and began knocking on the door. Their persistence paid off as Chloe Singleton’s excellent header levelled the match on 44 minutes.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the second half. Shauna Brennan picked the ball up on the left wing and spun past Abbie Brophy before whipping in a superb cross.

Emma Starr was denied a tap in after Aoife Robinson cleared. Neither side were able to find a winner in the second period. Rachael Kelly breathed a big sigh of relief late on, as Singleton’s 40 yards strike went just over the bar.

Wexford Youths 3-3 Peamount United

Ellen Molloy netted an excellent brace as Wexford and Peamount produced the game of the season at Ferrycarrig Park.

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes. Sadhbh Doyle’s shot was saved by Maeve Williams, but Erin McLaughlin was first to the rebound to tap in. Wexford equalised straight from kick-off however, as Ellen Molloy brilliantly won the ball back before firing it into the bottom corner.

Molloy netted her second on the half hour mark. Kylie Murphy’s pass found the senior international, who jinked past the last defender and coolly slotted past Reid-Burke.

Wexford’s lead lasted just 6 minutes though as Sadhbh Doyle nodded in Aine O’Gorman’s cross. Wexford retook the lead just before the break, as Becky Watkins’ outstanding through ball found Murphy who curled it into the net.

The game was levelled for a third time straight from the restart. Jetta Berrill squared to O’Gorman who smashed the ball into the top. On 65 minutes, McLaughlin almost got her second , but her driving effort was spectacularly tipped over by Williams.

Tiegen Ruddy’s free kick was knocked onto the post with 15 minutes remaining, but that was as close as either side got to finding a winner. Stephanie Roche was sent off with 5 minutes to go. Peamount drop to fourth in the table as Shelbourne go seven points clear at the top.

Athlone Town 4-1 Treaty United

Athlone keep up their winning ways after a brilliant start to their league campaign. Tommy Hewitt can surely be impressed after his side’s dominating display against Treaty United.

The game started lively, with the home side having majority of the chances to go ahead. Top goalscorer Emily Corbet had the best of the chances coming close to putting her side 1-0 up, but her final shot let her down early on.

Treaty United didn’t make it easy for Athlone in the first forty-five. they closed down the space quite well and The Town probably felt frustrated to not be ahead after having many good chances.

Finally in the 41st minute, Athlone defenderJessica Hennessy pushed on up the field. She passed to Emily Corbet who laid the ball back to her, and Hennessy fired a great strike into the top corner. A wonderful strike from Hennessy who recognised the time and space she had to put her side ahead.

The second half saw Treaty struggle and Athlone really push on. In the 52nd minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty, and Corbet calmly slotted home to make it 2-0. Only a few short minuted after, Treaty saw themselves get awarded a penalty, and Héidí O’Sullivan confidently hot the target to get her a side a goal.

Only two minutes after, Athlone were awarded another penalty, three penalties in one game! Corbet slotted the ball home once again to make it 3-1 to the home side. This was Corbet’s tenth goal of the season.

In the 72nd minute, Muireann Devaney got hold on the ball in the midfield and went for the long range effort. She slipped in the process but the ball edged into the bottom corner of the Treaty net. An impressive 4-1 win for The Town and their fifth win in a row.