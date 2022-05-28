Champions Shelbourne see off Cork with Noonan in inspirational form

Cork City 0-4 Shelbourne

ALTHOUGH CORK GAVE a spirited defensive performance at Turner’s Cross, it was Shelbourne who walked away with all three points.

The Champions dominated the early stages of the game, with Cork finding it difficult to slow Shelbourne’s momentum. Shel’s made use of that early dominance, after a great cross by Jess Gargan was met by Saoirse Noonan whose shot was well-saved by Cork keeper Maria O’Sullivan. Following in however was Abbie Larkin, who pounced on the loose ball to put her side ahead and get her first goal of the season.

City did well to keep Shelbourne at bay after that goal, with most of Shels’ chances being long-range efforts that didn’t come off. in the 34th minute, Noelle Murray’s strike from the edge of the box was again saved by O’Sullivan, but Saoirse Noonan following in made no mistake in getting her side’s second of the game.

The second half started more competitively and Cork City had chances in the game. In the 77th minute, Kate O’Donovan almost hit one back for the hosts, but it was well-saved by Amanda Budden.

In the 86th minute, Noelle Murray was through on goal and placed the ball into the bottom right-hand corner. A great goal for her after her penalty struck the post previously.

To top the Champions day off, their fourth and final goal came through sixteen-year old Lia O’Leary, who calmly kept her composure to slot the ball past O’Sullivan in the City goal.

GOAL ⚽️ | Cork City 0-4 Shelbourne



Lia O’Leary gets Shelbourne’s fourth goal of the day just before the final whistle 🤩#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/4cElv2NBeg — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) May 28, 2022

Advertisement

DLR Waves 0-1 Galway WFC

Chloe Singleton’s late goal secured three points for Galway in a tight game at the UCD Bowl.

Abbiegayle Ronayne had to be alert to two Waves chances in the first half. The Galway goalkeeper denied Rachel Doyle’s early free kick before stopping Sarah McKevitt’s effort on 30 minutes. Nadine Clare sent her header wide as the sides went in level at half-time.

Jenna Slattery’s free-kick went just wide after the restart, before Shaunan Brennan’s speculative effort failed to hit the target. Singleton was the hero though, as she spun past her marker and fired in from a tight angle. The win puts Galway fourth in the table.

Treaty United 0-0 Sligo Rovers

Treat United picked up their first point of the season after a determined display at the Markets Field.

The home side could have won the game in truth. They hit the crossbar twice in the first half, while Amy Madden’s fantastic strike was inches from crossing the line.

Jesse Mendez put a fabulous ball through to Aislinn Meaney in the dying minutes, but Meaney’s shot went just wide. Sligo perhaps will feel lucky to escape with a point, while Treaty may feel like it’s two points dropped from their point of view.

Half time here at The Bowl.



⚫️0-0⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fJMI9Ovdxq — DLRWaves (@DLRWaves) May 28, 2022

Bohemians 2-1 Peamount

Rebecca Cooke’s second half brace sealed an impressive win for Bohemians over Peamount at Dalymount Park.

Áine O’Gorman put Peamount in front inside 11 minutes after Sadhbh Doyle’s terrific ball. The visiting side perhaps disappointed that they didn’t add another soon after, as Tara O’Hanlon and Jetta Berrill were both denied by Rachel Kelly in the Bohemians goal.

O’Gorman and Karen Duggan both went close in the second half, but it was the home side who levelled the game. Bronagh Kane’s terrific cross set up Rebecca Cooke, who coolly slotted past Niamh Reid-Burke on the hour mark.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The home side hit a late winner, again through Rebecca Cooke. Peamount couldn’t find an answer though, as they go five games without a win.

Previously drawing their last game against Peamount 1-1, Bohemians come away with all three points this time and deservedly so.

Wexford Youths 2-1 Athlone Town

One of the most anticipated games of Series 12 did not disappoint as second-place Wexford took on third-place Athlone to give us an entertaining fixture at Ferrycarrig Park.

Going into the game unbeaten in four, Youths soon took the lead. Orlaith Conlon’s superb strike hit the top corner to put the hosts in front on ten minutes. It remained a close competition however, as neither side troubled the goalkeepers for the remainder of the half.

Full Time ⏰ | Wexford Youths 2-1 Athlone Town



Ellen Molloy's second half strike proved to be the winner as Wexford remain second!

Athlone's six game winning streak comes to an end, after a tight game at Ferrycarrig Park. #WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/cZPcmFaZjz — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) May 28, 2022

Ellen Molloy scored her 11th goal of the season soon after the break. Freya DeMange’s dangerous cross found Molloy, who made no mistake from close range.

Athlone hit back straight from the tip-off however, as Róisín Molloy sent an excellent chip over Wexford keeper Maeve Williams and into the net. The Youths saw out the win however and remain second in the table. Athlone’s impressive winning streak comes to an end, but The Town still remain in third position on the table.