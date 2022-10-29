Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shelbourne complete back-to-back Women's National League success after big Wexford Youths win

There was plenty of drama on the final day of the league.

35 minutes ago 2,251 Views 0 Comments
Shelbourne players celebrate their opening goal from Jessi
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Updated 40 minutes ago

SHELBOURNE HAVE SUCCESSFULLY defended their Women’s National League after a commanding 4-0 win over competition rivals Wexford Youths.

Goals from Jessica Stapleton, Alex Kavanagh, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Abbie Larkin secured the honours for Noel King’s side at Ferrycarrig Park where the celebrations began at the full-time whistle.

Athlone Town, Wexford Youths and Shels were all in contention heading into the final day of the campaign, which made for an exciting end to the league.

Shelbourne were leading at the top of the table on 57 points, with Wexford Youths trailing by just one point in second place. Athlone Town were in third on 55 points, and had Shels and Wexford Youths played out a draw, a win over Bohemians today would have seen Athlone Town and Shelbourne head for a play-off.

Athlone did their part to ensure that outcome could be possible, when they overcame Bohs by 2-1. Emily Corbet pushed them into the lead in the 48th minute, and while Kira Bates-Crosbie nabbed an equaliser in the second half, Athlone sealed the win through a goal from Scarlett Herron

However, it was the defending champions who took the straight forward route to retain their crown in style, with Stapleton grabbing the opening goal on 45 minutes. Kavanagh doubled their advantage on the hour mark before Smyth-Lynch and Larkin added the insurance goals to ensure the title would remain in their possession.

 

Elsewhere on the final day, Peamount slammed six goals past Galway while Cork City earned a 3-0 win against Treaty United, and DLR Waves cruised to a 5-1 victory over Sligo Rovers.

Women’s National League Results 

Wexford Youths 0-4 Shelbourne

Bohemians 1-2 Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers 1-5 DLR Waves

Treaty United 0-3 Cork City

Galway 0-6 Peamount 

