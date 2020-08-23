Shels fire three past Athlone to stay top in Women's National League

SHELBOURNE REMAIN TOP of the Women’s National League thanks to a 3-0 victory at Athlone on Saturday night.

A first-half penalty by Noelle Murray following a foul on Jess Ziu, along with second-half goals from substitutes Niamh McLaughlin and Kate Mooney, were more than enough for the Dubliners to see off their hosts at Athlone Town Stadium.

Shelbourne have won four games from four, but prior to their first ever WNL meeting with Athlone, they had been briefly replaced at the top of the table on goal difference following Peamount United’s 3-0 Dublin derby win over Bohemians. Two goals from Ireland international Áine O’Gorman — one of those a penalty — and another courtesy of Eleanor Ryan Doyle sealed the reigning champions’ victory despite another spirited performance from league newcomers Bohs.

Peamount now again trail Shels by three points but while having played a game less.

In the other early kick-off, Limerick’s Treaty United enjoyed an impressive 2-0 away win over DLR Waves at Belfield. Quick-fire goals from Chloe Connolly and Aoife Horgan shocked the Dubliners and earned the Munster women all three points.

Wexford Youths’ clash with Galway WFC was postponed after it was discovered that a Wexford player was a close contact of someone who has contracted Covid-19.