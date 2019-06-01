16-year-old Ireland international Whelan on target as Shelbourne book League Cup final spot

Emily Whelan opened the scoring at Tolka Park on Saturday.

GOALS FROM SEANA COOKE and Emily Whelan helped Shelbourne overcome Peamount United 2-1 on Saturday to book their place in the 2019 Só Hotels Women’s National League Cup final.

Dave Bell’s side fought back in the second half after Eleanor Ryan Doyle put League Cup holders Peamount ahead at Tolka Park.

16-year-old Whelan, who made her senior Ireland against Poland last October, levelled proceedings in Dublin before Cooke struck again with 15 minutes remaining.

The Reds will now take on last year’s Women’s National League and FAI Cup double winners Wexford Youths in the final. Tom Elmes’ Youths side were in league action on Saturday.

Rianna Jarrett grabbed a double, while Edel Kennedy, Blessing Kingsley and Vanessa Ogbonna were all on target too as Wexford secured a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Limerick at Ferrycarrig Park to remain in second place.

Women’s National League Cup semi-final:

Shelbourne 2-1 Peamount United

Women’s National League:

Wexford Youths 5-0 Limerick

