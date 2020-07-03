This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women's National League to restart next month

Initial start date in March had to be postponed because of the lockdown.

By Garry Doyle Friday 3 Jul 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 270 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140991
Aine O'Gorman celebrates last year's title win.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Aine O'Gorman celebrates last year's title win.
Aine O'Gorman celebrates last year's title win.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IT WILL BE five months behind schedule but good news has finally arrived for the Women’s National League. It will now begin in August.

Confirmation of the new start date was confirmed earlier this afternoon. And so a season that was due to begin in March will now get under way next month. In addition, the FAI have made a financial package available to the nine clubs to assist them with the restart.

The WNL statement said: “Affiliation fees have waived, a participation grant will be provided, prize money will be spread out equally, and there will be funds available to ensure all clubs can upgrade their grounds to follow safety protocols.”

Women’s National League Committee chair, Myles Kelly, added: “The Women’s National League Committee held a meeting with the senior clubs in the Women’s National League on 2 July, 2020.

“The meeting outlined a significant financial package to aid the clubs for a new start date in early August for the 2020 Women’s National League.

“The Women’s National League Committee would like to thank the clubs for their forbearance through this difficult time and also the FAI for the financial package which allows the League to be completed in 2020.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie