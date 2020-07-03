Women's National League to restart next month

IT WILL BE five months behind schedule but good news has finally arrived for the Women’s National League. It will now begin in August.

Confirmation of the new start date was confirmed earlier this afternoon. And so a season that was due to begin in March will now get under way next month. In addition, the FAI have made a financial package available to the nine clubs to assist them with the restart.

The WNL statement said: “Affiliation fees have waived, a participation grant will be provided, prize money will be spread out equally, and there will be funds available to ensure all clubs can upgrade their grounds to follow safety protocols.”

Women’s National League Committee chair, Myles Kelly, added: “The Women’s National League Committee held a meeting with the senior clubs in the Women’s National League on 2 July, 2020.

“The meeting outlined a significant financial package to aid the clubs for a new start date in early August for the 2020 Women’s National League.

“The Women’s National League Committee would like to thank the clubs for their forbearance through this difficult time and also the FAI for the financial package which allows the League to be completed in 2020.”