Bohs and Shamrock Rovers play out draw as Peamount regain top spot

BOHEMIANS AND SHAMROCK Rovers played out a stalemate in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division this weekend, as Peamount United returned to the top spot after a thrilling win over Athlone Town.

Both sides created chances in the opening minutes with Abbie Larkin coming close for Rovers before Rachel Doyle forced an impressive save at the other end.

Larkin had another attempt just before the half-hour mark, while Alannah McEvoy also went hunting for a Rovers goal along with Áine O’Gorman whose shot dragged narrowly wide of the post. Bohs responded through Mia Dodd who released an impressive strike which drew a save from Rovers goalkeeper Amanda Budden.

Both sides continued to trade punches in the second half but neither could break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Peamount emerged victorious from a 5-3 battle against Athlone Town thanks to a Kate Mooney hat-trick over seven minutes in the second half to put them three points clear at the top.

The sides were locked at 1-1 at half-time after goals from Peamount’s Chloe Moloney and Gillian Keenan of Athlone.

Karen Duggan was also on target to give Peamount their fifth goal, before Athlone fired in two more late goals through Hazel Donegan and Kellie Brennan.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne remained in third after a 2-0 win over Galway United following goals from Jemma Quinn and Christie Gray.

DLR Waves overcame Cork City after Katie Malone grabbed the winner while Treaty United and Sligo Rovers played out a 3-3 draw.

Women’s National League Results

Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Galway United 0-2 Shelbourne

Cork City 0-1 DLR Waves

Peamount United 5-3 Athlone Town

Treaty United 3-3 Sligo Rovers

