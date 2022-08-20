Wexford Youths close in on leaders Shelbourne while Galway United earn 6-0 win

Ciara Rossiter was on target twice for Wexford Youths.

WEXFORD YOUTHS MOVED to within two points of Shelbourne at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League following a 4-1 win over DLR Waves.

Ellen Molloy broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when her probing run across the 18 yard line ended with a beautifully judged low shot into the corner of the DLR net.

Wexford were looking comfortable for much of the tie, but Sarah McKevitt grabbed an equaliser for DLR Waves in the second half after stepping inside Nicola Sinnott and chipping Eve Badana with exquisite accuracy.

Ciara Rossiter edged Wexford back in front before Kylie Murphy tucked home a Della Doherty cross to make it 3-1 and five minutes from time. Rossiter went on to seal the win for Wexford with her second goal of the game.

Elsewhere, a late free-kick from Eva Mangan secured a 3-2 victory for Cork City over Sligo Rovers.

Laura Shine got the home side off the mark with an early goal but Sligo struck back through Paula McGrory who took on the shot from range.

Sligo then took the lead in the 60th minute after McGrory struck again with a brilliant left-footed finish inside the box. Becky Cassin responded for Cork eight minutes later after making a great run into the box to level proceedings.

And it was Cork’s Eva Mangan who got the winner after a spectacular finish from a free-kick outside the box.

Galway United recorded a 6-0 win over Treaty United and it took less than a minute for the winners to get the scoreline going through a goal from Lynsey McKey.

I’m the 28th minute, Kate Thompson took on a shot from range to double Galway’s lead.

Chloe Singleton got Galway’s third with a fine finish in the 50th minute, and Saoirse Healey was the fourth goalscorer for the away side on 54 minutes.

On 80 minutes, Galway substitute Rola Olusola took advantage of a mistake in the Treaty defence to make it 5-0. Five minutes after, Olusola again won the ball back off the Treaty defence, squared to Jenna Slattery and she finished to make it six.

It was the meeting of third and fourth as Athlone Town hosted Peamount United, where the visitors came away with the spoils.

Karen Duggan gave Peamount the lead on the stroke of half-time after she was teed up by Erin McLaughlin inside the Athlone box to drive the ball home.

In the second half, Erin McLaughlin and Aine O’Gorman both missed great chances to double Peamount’s lead before Chloe Moloney found the target after 53 minutes. She fired her effort home from close range after her own header had come back off the Athlone woodwork to ultimately secure the points.

Meanwhile, in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, Sam Verdon grabbed the only goal of the game to secure a crucial win for Longford Town over Wexford FC.

Women’s National League Results:

Cork City 3-2 Sligo Rovers

Treaty United 0-6 Galway United

Wexford Youths 4-1 DLR Waves

Athlone Town 0-2 Peamount

First Division

Longford Town 1-0 Wexford FC

