Barrett and Jarrett score twice each as title-chasing Peamount and Wexford picks up wins

Saturday 25 May, 2019
By The42 Team Saturday 25 May 2019, 10:19 PM
THIS SEASON’S RELENTLESS title race in the Women’s National League continued apace on Saturday afternoon as leaders Peamount United and second-placed Wexford Youths both picked up important wins.

Amber Barrett scored a brace as the Dubliners secured a late 3-2 win at home to Galway. Megan Lynch broke the deadlock after 17 minutes, before Barrett double her side’s advantage from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

D7b8OGnXkAAWUWN Peamount remain five points ahead of Wexford Youths at the top of the table. Source: Women's National League Twitter

Goals from Sinead Donovan and Méabh De Búrca saw Galway draw level to make it 2-2. But Ireland striker Barrett popped up in the 90th minute with her second goal to secure all three points in Newcastle.

Champions Wexford Youths also had to dig deep on Saturday to keep up their quest to defend their league title this season. WNL top goalscorer Rianna Jarrett opened the scoring against Cork City on 27 minutes.

But Éabha Mahony levelled for the Leesiders from the penalty spot just before half-time. Jarrett proved the match-winner once again though, scoring her second of the game after the interval to remain in second place, five points behind table-toppers Peamount.

Women’s National League results:

  • Peamount United 3-2 Galway WFC
  • Wexford Youths 2-1 Cork City

