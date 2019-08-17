This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McKey's 88th-minute equaliser sees champions Wexford lose further ground on top spot

A dramatic Lynsey McKey equaliser earned Galway a late point at Ferrycarrig Park against Wexford Youths.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:50 PM
50 minutes ago 483 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4771011
Lynsey McKey equalised late on for Galway against Wexford.
Image: Women's National League Twitter
Lynsey McKey equalised late on for Galway against Wexford.
Lynsey McKey equalised late on for Galway against Wexford.
Image: Women's National League Twitter

DEFENDING WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE champions Wexford Youths lost further ground on top spot on Saturday after being held 2-2 against Galway WFC.

Tom Elmes’ side were back to domestic action after a week away in Lithuania competing in the Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifiers, where they beat hosts Gintra Universitetas and Maltese champions Birkirkara.

The Irish champions, who finished second in their group but failed to qualify for the last 32 knockout stages, suffered a major setback to reclaiming their league crown today.

Chloe Singleton gave Galway the lead after just three minutes at Ferrycarrig Park from the edge of the box, however Wexford captain Kylie Murphy levelled six minutes after half-time.

The hosts initially passed up the opportunity to take the lead when Ireland international Rianna Jarrett’s penalty came back off the post.

But Wexford did finally go ahead via Edel Kennedy with a little under half an hour to go. Elmes’ side looked like claiming a massive three points in their quest to close the gap on league leaders Peamount United.

However the champions were dealt a huge setback in the 88th minute when Lynsey McKey made it 2-2 in in the dying stages to earn Galway an important point in dramatic circumstances, with the visitors forced to battle the final half an hour with 10 players.

The draw sees Galway continue an impressive campaign in the Women’s National League this year, now just four points behind Wexford in fourth place. For the champions, however, it sees Youths remain nine points off top spot.

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon there was an important win for 2016 champions Shelbourne. Alex Kavanagh stuck the only goal as the Reds overcame DLR Waves 1-0 in Dublin. The win sees Shelbourne move within five points of Peamount in top spot.

Women’s National League results:

  • Shelbourne 1-0 DLR Waves
  • Wexford Youths 2-2 Galway WFC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie