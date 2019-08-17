McKey's 88th-minute equaliser sees champions Wexford lose further ground on top spot

DEFENDING WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE champions Wexford Youths lost further ground on top spot on Saturday after being held 2-2 against Galway WFC.

Tom Elmes’ side were back to domestic action after a week away in Lithuania competing in the Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifiers, where they beat hosts Gintra Universitetas and Maltese champions Birkirkara.

The Irish champions, who finished second in their group but failed to qualify for the last 32 knockout stages, suffered a major setback to reclaiming their league crown today.

Chloe Singleton gave Galway the lead after just three minutes at Ferrycarrig Park from the edge of the box, however Wexford captain Kylie Murphy levelled six minutes after half-time.

The hosts initially passed up the opportunity to take the lead when Ireland international Rianna Jarrett’s penalty came back off the post.

But Wexford did finally go ahead via Edel Kennedy with a little under half an hour to go. Elmes’ side looked like claiming a massive three points in their quest to close the gap on league leaders Peamount United.

However the champions were dealt a huge setback in the 88th minute when Lynsey McKey made it 2-2 in in the dying stages to earn Galway an important point in dramatic circumstances, with the visitors forced to battle the final half an hour with 10 players.

The draw sees Galway continue an impressive campaign in the Women’s National League this year, now just four points behind Wexford in fourth place. For the champions, however, it sees Youths remain nine points off top spot.

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon there was an important win for 2016 champions Shelbourne. Alex Kavanagh stuck the only goal as the Reds overcame DLR Waves 1-0 in Dublin. The win sees Shelbourne move within five points of Peamount in top spot.

Women’s National League results:

Shelbourne 1-0 DLR Waves

Wexford Youths 2-2 Galway WFC

