Runaway leaders Peamount extend lead as Shels hit Cork for five

PEAMOUNT UNITED ARE closing in on a first Women’s National League title since 2012 after extending their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

A narrow 1-0 win over defending champions Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park moves United further ahead at the summit, with Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scoring the winning goal in the first half.

Peamount have now won all 11 of their league games this campaign and after overcoming their stiffest test of the season, have now got a considerable buffer over second-placed Wexford.

Shelbourne, meanwhile, are on the tails of Wexford in third place after scoring five goals in their hammering of Cork City at Tolka Park.

Emily Whelan notched a brace for Shels while Alannah McEvoy, Rebecca Cooke and Kate Mooney were also on target for the home side.

Elsewhere, Limerick WFC claimed a 3-2 win over DLR Waves and bottom club Kilkenny’s wait for a point goes on after they were defeated 3-0 by Galway Women’s FC.

Women’s National League results:

Shelbourne 5-0 Cork City

Wexford Youths 0-1 Peamount United

Limerick WFC 3-2 DLR Waves

Kilkenny United WFC 0-3 Galway Women’s FC

