PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo Maguire had two birdies and two bogeys in a level-par opening round.
# Major Business
Leona Maguire three shots off early clubhouse lead at Women's Open
Cavan golfer was among Thursday’s early starters at the fifth and final Ladies Major of the season.
1 hour ago

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT an opening round of level par 72, leaving her three shots off the early clubhouse lead on day one of the Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Cavan’s Maguire was among Thursday’s early starters at the fifth and final Ladies Major of the season, and plotted a solid round which included two birdies and two bogeys.

A highlight came at the par-five 16th where Maguire’s approach found the greenside bunker, only for her to produce a magnificent bunker shot which left her with a tap-in birdie.

Perrine Delacour, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jeongeun Lee6 and Jaravee Boonchant were first in to share the early clubhouse lead on three-under par.

Stephanie Meadow is one-over par through 13 holes of her round at the time writing, while Dublin amateur Anna Foster is off to a difficult start with a double bogey and bogey leaving her on three-over par through three holes.

The 42 Team
