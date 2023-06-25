Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Leona Maguire at the Women's PGA Championship.
# hold up
Play suspended at Women's PGA Championship as Maguire and Meadow chasing first Major
The final round is set to resume at 7.55pm.
39 minutes ago

PLAY HAS BEEN suspended in the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship due to adverse weather conditions at Baltusrol.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both in contention to capture what would be their first LPGA Major title, with the pair sitting one shot off the lead on six-under.

Maguire was the leading heading into the final round, but her final round has been slightly hampered by a bogey on the sixth to see her drop a shot. She’s on one-over through seven. Meadow is one one-under through seven, including a birdie on the seventh.

Jenny Shin of South Korea and China’s Xiyu Lin both share the lead at the top on seven-under.

A recent update from the tournament organisers reports that play is set to resume at 7.55pm Irish time this evening.

