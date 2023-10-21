Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Wexford Youths goalscorer Kylie Murphy (file photo).
WNL Wrap
Shamrock Rovers rely on 92nd-minute own goal to take a point from Wexford Youths
There were wins for Athlone Town and Galway United in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday.
1 hour ago

Women’s National League results

  • Wexford Youths 1-1 Shamrock Rovers
  • Cork City 1-3 Athlone Town
  • Treaty United 0-3 Galway United

SHAMROCK ROVERS MISSED their chance to move back up to second in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford Youths on Saturday.

The Hoops, who now sit two points behind Shelbourne but with a game in hand, trailed to Kylie Murphy’s 34th-minute goal at Ferrycarraig Park.

And Collie O’Neill’s side needed a huge slice of luck to avoid leaving empty-handed as Youths’ Lauren Dwyer turned the ball into her own net in the 92nd minute.

At Bishopstown, Athlone Town were comfortable 3-1 winners against last-placed Cork City.

City, who have won just once all season, fell behind after just eight minutes when Dana Scheriff gave Athlone the early lead.

Chloe Singleton doubled the visitors’ advantage on 65 minutes before Scheriff made sure of the points with her second of the afternoon seven minutes later, with Fiana Bradley’s 88th-minute goal little more than a consolation for City.

In Saturday’s late kick-off, goals from Kate Thompson, Jodie Griffin, and Jamie Erickson gave Galway United a 3-0 win away to Treaty United.

The 42 Team
