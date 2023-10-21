Shamrock Rovers rely on 92nd-minute own goal to take a point from Wexford Youths

Women’s National League results

Wexford Youths 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Cork City 1-3 Athlone Town

Treaty United 0-3 Galway United

SHAMROCK ROVERS MISSED their chance to move back up to second in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford Youths on Saturday.

The Hoops, who now sit two points behind Shelbourne but with a game in hand, trailed to Kylie Murphy’s 34th-minute goal at Ferrycarraig Park.

And Collie O’Neill’s side needed a huge slice of luck to avoid leaving empty-handed as Youths’ Lauren Dwyer turned the ball into her own net in the 92nd minute.

At Bishopstown, Athlone Town were comfortable 3-1 winners against last-placed Cork City.

City, who have won just once all season, fell behind after just eight minutes when Dana Scheriff gave Athlone the early lead.

Chloe Singleton doubled the visitors’ advantage on 65 minutes before Scheriff made sure of the points with her second of the afternoon seven minutes later, with Fiana Bradley’s 88th-minute goal little more than a consolation for City.

In Saturday’s late kick-off, goals from Kate Thompson, Jodie Griffin, and Jamie Erickson gave Galway United a 3-0 win away to Treaty United.