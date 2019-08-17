Munster and Leinster score half a dozen to start inter-pros on a winning note

BOTH MUNSTER AND Leinster scored six tries apiece as they got their respective women’s inter-provincial campaigns up and running in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

Munster ran in six tries as they defeated Ulster 38-12 at Musgrave Park in Cork, before defending champions Leinster followed suit by dispatching Connacht 34-6 at Donnybrook.

Co-captain Chloe Pearse bagged a brace for Munster while Laura O’Mahony, Clodagh O’Halloran, Kate Sheehan and Niamh Kavanagh all touched down for the southern province as they got their season off to the perfect start.

A second-half injury to Niamh Briggs will be a concern for Laura Guest’s side ahead of their second game against Connacht next Saturday.

“Objective achieved,” Munster head coach Guest said. “It’s very close to being the best we could have looked for out of today.

“We lost Niamh Briggs to injury but that didn’t change our focus. We’re a squad. We’re a team. Players switched back onto their job as soon as she went off. Let’s hope it’s not too serious. It’s too early to tell.”

Ailsa Hughes celebrates her try with Sene Naoupu. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht will be hoping to bounce back from their heavy defeat in Dublin this evening, as Leinster’s power and experience told in front of a crowd of 2,527 at Energia Park.

Number eight Hannah O’Connor set the hosts on their way before further scores from Meabh O’Brien, Grace Miller, Ailsa Hughes, Niamh Ni Dhroma and Michelle Claffey saw Ben Armstrong’s side pull away in the second half.

Next weekend sees Leinster travel to face Ulster.

