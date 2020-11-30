BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Women's Rugby World Cup to be expanded to 16 teams

The change will take place from 2025.

By AFP Monday 30 Nov 2020, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 735 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5283607
New Zealand celebrate victory in the 2017 tournament held in Ireland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
New Zealand celebrate victory in the 2017 tournament held in Ireland.
New Zealand celebrate victory in the 2017 tournament held in Ireland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE WOMEN’S RUGBY World Cup will expand from 12 teams to 16 from 2025 amid efforts to further spread the sport, World Rugby announced Monday.

The expansion comes as the sport’s governing body continues its strategic planning for the development of the women’s game.

“Women’s rugby is the single greatest opportunity to grow the sport globally,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

“In 2017 we set out an ambitious eight-year plan to accelerate the development of women in rugby, with a core pillar focussing on high-performance competition and an ambition to improve and expand the number of teams competing in pinnacle events.

“We have seen in recent years that more teams are making a statement at international level and unions are continuing to develop their women’s high-performance programmes.”

Beaumont said the announcement was a “milestone moment”, arguing that expansion of the World Cup opened up “additional aspirational and inspirational playing pathway opportunities for unions at the highest level of the game and creates added incentive for unions worldwide to continue to invest and grow in their women’s programmes”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The most recent women’s World Cup was held in Ireland in 2017. Five-time champions New Zealand are scheduled to host the next tournament in 2021.

After two unsanctioned competitions in 1991 and 1994, the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) backed the women’s World Cup from 1998 and its five subsequent editions.

Since its inception, only 21 countries have participated in the women’s World Cup.

 © – AFP, 2020

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie