Friday 13 August 2021
Leader Jutanugarn 'just chilling', Maguire eight back at Scottish Open

The Irishwoman is one under for the tournament after an even-par 72 on Friday.

By AFP Friday 13 Aug 2021
Ariya Jutanugarn plays her second shot to the 18th during day two of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ARIYA JUTANUGARN TOOK a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Women’s Scottish Open at Fife on Friday and put her success down to “just chilling”.

The Thai star carded a second round 66 to reach nine under for the tournament.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is eight shots back through two rounds, tied for 28th on one under after an even-par 72 on Friday.

Ariya, who lifted the trophy in 2018 at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, shrugged off the windy conditions.

Her only bogey came at the par-four tenth, after birdies on the second and seventh.

But after that setback, the 25-year-old rolled in five birdies in six holes from the 12th to the 17th.

“I still have so many things to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course because I know when I’m chilling on the course, everything is going to take care of itself,” she said.

“My whole life my dream was to win on a links course because I won in Woburn, played British Open, but it’s not links. I felt like one time in my life, I want to win on a links and that’s what I did in 2018.”

Three shots off the pace are Charley Hull, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Atthaya Thitikul.

© – AFP, 2021

