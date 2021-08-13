Leader Jutanugarn 'just chilling', Maguire eight back at Scottish Open

ARIYA JUTANUGARN TOOK a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Women’s Scottish Open at Fife on Friday and put her success down to “just chilling”.
The Thai star carded a second round 66 to reach nine under for the tournament.
Ireland’s Leona Maguire is eight shots back through two rounds, tied for 28th on one under after an even-par 72 on Friday.
Ariya, who lifted the trophy in 2018 at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, shrugged off the windy conditions.
Her only bogey came at the par-four tenth, after birdies on the second and seventh.
But after that setback, the 25-year-old rolled in five birdies in six holes from the 12th to the 17th.
“I still have so many things to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course because I know when I’m chilling on the course, everything is going to take care of itself,” she said.
“My whole life my dream was to win on a links course because I won in Woburn, played British Open, but it’s not links. I felt like one time in my life, I want to win on a links and that’s what I did in 2018.”
Three shots off the pace are Charley Hull, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Atthaya Thitikul.
