Women's Six Nations to introduce 'range of new innovations'

A bunker system, a shot clock and player names on jerseys are among the changes.
12 minutes ago

THE WOMEN’S SIX Nations organisers say they are introducing a “range of new innovations” ahead of the competition’s 2024 edition, which begins when France host Ireland on 23 March.

A bunker system is being introduced, which enables referees to “refer incidents of foul play for review when a potential red card is not clear and obvious”.

A shot clock will also be used for the first time in the tournament, allowing a maximum of 60 seconds for a penalty and 90 for a conversion.

Instrumented mouthguards will be utilised, and they “are equipped with the latest technology and designed to deliver in-game alerts as an indication for off-field HIA1 assessments”.

In addition, the jerseys of all six teams will include player names.

You can find out more info on these changes here.

Paul Fennessy
