Naoupu and Considine make returns for Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has announced the team to face England in the Women’s Six Nations on Sunday.

Following their win over Italy – after defeats to Wales and France – Ireland head to Leicester to take on the side ranked number one in the world (kick-off 12pm, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two).

Eimear Considine and Sene Naoupu both start. Source: INPHO

Ireland’s squad has been depleted as several key players are involved in the World Rugby Sevens series in Canada, and McWilliams has recalled experienced duo Sene Naoupu and Eimear Considine to his starting XV.

38-year-old centre Naoupu was drafted in last week after missing the first three rounds, while Considine played the opening two matches but is included on the wing having been left out on the squad for the Italy game.

Advertisement

There is a debut for Leinster and Railway Union’s Molly Scuffil-McCabe at fullback, while the uncapped Niamh Byrne has also been named on the bench.

Aoife McDermott replaces the injured Sam Monaghan alongside captain Nichola Fryday in the second row.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe will make her debut. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage,” said McWilliams.

“As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.

A special mention to our two new caps who have earned their opportunity to pull on the green jersey. To Molly and Niamh, congratulations on your selection, enjoy every moment of the experience and be yourselves this weekend.

“A big challenge is ahead of us but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves and this week has been all about us and what we can bring to the occasion. We’re ready.”

Ireland team v England

15. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Sene Naoupu

12. Enya Breen

11. Eimear Considine

10. Nicole Cronin

9. Kathryn Dane

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Nichola Fryday (captain)

5. Aoife McDermott

6. Dorothy Wall

7. Edel McMahon

8. Hannah O’Connor

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban

17. Chloe Pearse

18. Katie O’Dwyer

19. Grace Moore

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary

21. Aoibheann Reilly

22. Michelle Claffey

23. Niamh Byrne

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: