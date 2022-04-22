Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Naoupu and Considine make returns for Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

There is also a debut for Molly Scuffil-McCabe at fullback.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Apr 2022, 12:36 PM
40 minutes ago 610 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5744867

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has announced the team to face England in the Women’s Six Nations on Sunday. 

Following their win over Italy – after defeats to Wales and France – Ireland head to Leicester to take on the side ranked number one in the world (kick-off 12pm, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two).

dorothy-wall-and-sene-naoupu Eimear Considine and Sene Naoupu both start. Source: INPHO

Ireland’s squad has been depleted as several key players are involved in the World Rugby Sevens series in Canada, and McWilliams has recalled experienced duo Sene Naoupu and Eimear Considine to his starting XV.

38-year-old centre Naoupu was drafted in last week after missing the first three rounds, while Considine played the opening two matches but is included on the wing having been left out on the squad for the Italy game.

There is a debut for Leinster and Railway Union’s Molly Scuffil-McCabe at fullback, while the uncapped Niamh Byrne has also been named on the bench.

Aoife McDermott replaces the injured Sam Monaghan alongside captain Nichola Fryday in the second row.

molly-scuffil-mccabe Molly Scuffil-McCabe will make her debut. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage,” said McWilliams.

“As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.

A special mention to our two new caps who have earned their opportunity to pull on the green jersey. To Molly and Niamh, congratulations on your selection, enjoy every moment of the experience and be yourselves this weekend.

“A big challenge is ahead of us but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves and this week has been all about us and what we can bring to the occasion. We’re ready.”

Ireland team v England

15. Molly Scuffil-McCabe 
14. Aoife Doyle 
13. Sene Naoupu 
12. Enya Breen 
11. Eimear Considine 
10. Nicole Cronin 
9. Kathryn Dane 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

1. Linda Djougang 
2. Neve Jones 
3. Christy Haney 
4. Nichola Fryday (captain)
5. Aoife McDermott 
6. Dorothy Wall 
7. Edel McMahon 
8. Hannah O’Connor 

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban 
17. Chloe Pearse 
18. Katie O’Dwyer 
19. Grace Moore 
20. Maeve Óg O’Leary 
21. Aoibheann Reilly 
22. Michelle Claffey 
23. Niamh Byrne 

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie