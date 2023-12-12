Guinness announced as Women's Six Nations sponsor, Cadbury announce new deal with FAI

SIX NATIONS RUGBY and Guinness have announced a new long-term partnership that will see the women’s championship renamed the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as of 2024.

The news will see Guinness come on board, succeeding the previous sponsors TikTok. The company will also extend their title partnership of the men’s Six Nations tournament from 2025.

Guinness first became a partner of the Women’s Six Nations in 2019. The 2024 men’s Six Nations will begins on 2 February, and the 2024 women’s Six Nations will kick off on 23 March.

“Guinness and the Six Nations have become synonymous, and everyone involved in the partnership, including our unions, is truly excited to continue our work together for many more years,” said Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby.

“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future. The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership, Guinness will help accelerate this.”

Elsewhere today, Cadbury Ireland announced a three-year contract extension with the FAI.

They will extend their commitment to support women’s football and the Ireland women’s national team.

The extension will see the Cadbury ‘Become A Supporter And A Half’ campaign continue to encourage engagement, participation and visibility in the women’s game from grassroots to international level. The partnership began in October 2021.