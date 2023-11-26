Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey makes WSL return after injury

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN NIAMH Fahey made her first Women’s Super League appearance of the season as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Brighton.

The Republic of Ireland defender featured in the Continental Cup during the week after a calf injury had ruled her out for the last couple of months.

Fahey came off the bench in the 87th minute when the Reds were already leading 3-0. Her international teammate Leanne Kieran was also introduced as a second-half substitute and it was the Cavan native who notched an assist for Sophie Roman Haug to net Liverpool’s fourth in injury time.

Neither of the Merseyside duo have been included by interim Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson in the squad for the final two Nations League games with Hungary and Northern Ireland.

The Girls in Green have already secured top spot in their League B campaign and will join up in Dublin tomorrow.

Midfielder Megan Connolly is one player set to feature for Gleeson and the Bristol City star arrives into camp on the back of a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Second-half goals from Hinata Miyazawa and Nikita Parris kept United in third spot, one point clear of rivals Liverpool.

Arsenal are still in second after their 3-0 win over West Ham United kept both United and Liverpool at bay.

Katie McCabe wore the captain’s armband and played just over an hour for the Gunners as England international Beth Mead netted her first WSL goals in over a year following a knee injury.

She struck a first-half brace on an afternoon when Irish pair Jess Ziu and Izzy Atkinson both made sub appearances for the Hammers.

Elsewhere, Chelsea made light work of Leicester City with a 5-2 win, inspired by a Lauren James double, while Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the evening kick-off.