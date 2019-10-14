Megan Campbell helps City to pull clear at the top as champions Arsenal falter

Megan Campbell of Manchester City is tackled by Birmingham City's Connie Scofield. Source: Barrington Coombs

FRESH FROM HER excellent performance in the Republic of Ireland’s 3-2 win against Ukraine on Tuesday, Megan Campbell helped Manchester City to open up a two-point lead at the top of the FA Women’s Super League over the weekend.

The defender played all 90 minutes as they recorded a 3-0 home win over Birmingham City thanks to goals from Keira Walsh, Tessa Wullaert and Lee Geum-min.

Campbell’s side maintained their 100% start to the season at the expense of a Birmingham team who have yet to pick up their first point.

Harriet Scott increased the Irish involvement by coming off the bench for the visitors in the second half, while Tyler Toland was an unused substitute for the hosts.

With Katie McCabe in the starting line-up and Louise Quinn named among the substitutes, Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season despite taking an early lead away to Chelsea through Danielle van de Donk.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe under pressure from Maren Mjelde of Chelsea.

Beth England grabbed a 57th-minute equaliser, before Maria Thorisdottir sealed a 2-1 victory for Chelsea by scoring with five minutes remaining, which sees the Blues overtake the champions in the table.

Leanne Kiernan made her first WSL start of the season for West Ham United in their 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, for whom Megan Connolly scored a late consolation goal.

The Hammers again had Courtney Brosnan between the posts, as goals from Martha Thomas, Kenza Dali and Alisha Lehmann sent them into the top half of the table.

Grace Moloney was in goal for Reading as they ran out 3-2 winners at home to Everton. Jade Moore netted a first-half brace for the Royals, but Chloe Kelly and Lucy Graham ensured that the teams were level at the break. The tie was settled by a Lisa-Marie Utland header with 20 minutes left to play.

Liverpool, with Niamh Fahey in defence, got off the mark for the season by playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City, who took a 16th-minute lead through Ebony Salmon. Mel Lawley’s penalty in the 72nd minute earned a point for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Manchester United move into fourth place with an impressive 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Kirsty Hanson’s 13th-minute opener was followed by an Ashleigh Neville own goal early in the second half. Moments after losing Lauren James to a second yellow card in added time, United capped their victory with a goal from Jane Ross.

Source: FA Women's Super League

FA Women’s Super League results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 West Ham United

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 1-1 Bristol City

Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City

Reading 3-2 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United

