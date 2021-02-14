BE PART OF THE TEAM

Kirby double sees Chelsea extend WSL lead to five points after 5-0 win

Meanwhile, Reading and Everton played out a 1-1 draw.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 5:46 PM
Fran Kirby [file photo].
Image: PA
CHELSEA STRETCHED THEIR lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to five points with a routine 5-0 win at bottom side Bristol City.

Manchester City had closed the gap to two points with a derby victory over Manchester United on Friday, but Chelsea produced a clinical performance against a side they thrashed 9-0 in September.

Fran Kirby opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a glancing header from Maren Mjelde’s corner and Pernille Harder doubled the lead nine minutes before half-time with her seventh goal of the season.

Kirby’s second quickly followed to effectively end the game as a contest and Sam Kerr and Beth England completed the rout in the second half.

Reading and Everton remain locked together in mid-table after their second 1-1 draw of the season, with Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney playing the full 90 minutes for Reading.

Rachel Rowe volleyed Reading in front in the 34th minute but Nicoline Sorensen’s superb header 13 minutes from time ensured the spoils were shared.

The game between Aston Villa and Arsenal was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium.

A waterlogged pitch caused the game to be postponed two weeks ago and Villa also had Wednesday’s local derby with Birmingham City called off.

