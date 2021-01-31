Chelsea continue record run with Tottenham win, as United stay hot on their heels

LEADERS CHELSEA EXTENDED their unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League [WSL] to 33 games with a comprehensive 4-0 win over London rivals Tottenham.

Germany international Melanie Leupolz scored twice as she added a second-half penalty to her first-half opener, while Abbie McManus scored an own goal before Matildas skipper Sam Kerr headed home her ninth league goal of the season.

Tottenham’s loss to Chelsea was their first under manager Rehanne Skinner.

Elsewhere, first-half goals from Ella Toone and Christen Press earned Manchester United a 2-0 win at Everton and kept them level on points with Chelsea.

After a competitive start, Toone put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute with her sixth WSL goal of the season. She pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box after a Leah Galton cross was only parried by goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and fired home with her left foot.

United’s second goal also came from an error in the Everton defence. A failed clearance fell to Hayley Ladd who played it forward to Press. She held off a defender, took the ball into the box and slotted past the keeper.

Manchester City scored twice in each half as they brushed aside West Ham 4-0 at the Academy Stadium.

First-half strikes from Caroline Weir and Georgia Stanway put City in control before an Ellen White header and Rose Lavelle’s first WSL goal sealed a comfortable victory.

Third-placed City made a host of changes in the final stages which slowed their momentum as they remained five points behind the leading pair.

Ireland defender Megan Campbell remains on the books at City as she continues her recovery from a string of long-term injuries, while Donegal teenager Tyler Toland is on loan from the club at Glasgow City.

Ireland’s US-born ‘keeper Courtney Brosnan was on the Hammers’ bench this afternoon, while Leanne Kiernan was absent from the matchday squad as her gradual return from a hamstring setback continues.

Today’s game between Aston Villa and Arsenal — home of Irish captain Katie McCabe — was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while there was disappointment for Rianna Jarrett and Megan Connolly yesterday as their Brighton & Hove Albion side were beaten 3-0 by Bristol City.

Both Jarrett and Connolly started, the former coming off on the hour-mark and Cork midfielder Connolly making way with 80 minutes on the clock.

Here’s a list of the 10 Irish players on the books of WSL clubs:

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Megan Campbell (Manchester City)

Tyler Toland (Manchester City — on loan at Glasgow City)

Leanne Kiernan (West Ham)

Courtney Brosnan (West Ham)

Grace Moloney (Reading)

Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City)

Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City).

- with reporting from Emma Duffy.