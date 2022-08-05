Ireland achieve their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position

VERA PAUW’S IRELAND have achieved their highest ever FIFA Women’s World Ranking position as the team moved up to 26th.

Last month Ireland secured a 9-0 victory against Georgia in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Gori. Ireland are now ahead of Portugal and the Czech Republic, with Colombia less than five points ahead.

The USA remain on top with Germany and Sweden rounding out the top three.

England, who recently created history by winning their first major women’s tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final, are fourth.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s focus remains on their penultimate game in Group A this September when they take on Finland. Both teams have two more games to play. Sweden have already won the group but the runner-up spot, and a place in the play-offs, is up for grabs.