Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Conlan to challenge Wood for featherweight belt in champion's hometown of Nottingham

The Belfast man will hope his legion of travelling supporters make Nottingham feel like home on 12 March.

By Gavan Casey Friday 7 Jan 2022, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,114 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5648764
Michael Conlan with trainer Adam Booth.
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Michael Conlan with trainer Adam Booth.
Michael Conlan with trainer Adam Booth.
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

IRELAND’S MICHAEL CONLAN will challenge Leigh Wood for a secondary version of the featherweight world title in the WBA beltholder’s hometown of Nottingham.

The two-time Olympian and former amateur world champion will bring a legion of fans with him from Belfast into the lion’s den on 12 March, with Nottingham’s 10,000-capacity Motorpoint Arena playing host to the contest.

Wood, 33, boasts a record of 25-2 (15KOs), and incidentally stopped Conlan’s Rio 2016 Olympic team-mate David Oliver Joyce in 2019. Conlan, 30, has won all of his 16 professional contests (eight by stoppage) since turning over following the Rio Games and produced a career-best performance to see off Portlaoise’s former super-bantamweight world champion TJ Doheny at Belfast’s Falls Park last August.

Wood, meanwhile, enters the contest off the back of two impressive stoppage victories over fellow Briton Reece Mould and China’s Can Xu, the latter of whom he relieved of the WBA featherweight title — although farcically with the WBA, they have in Leo Santa Cruz a ‘super’ champion whose belt would be considered the sanctioning body’s legitimate world title.

This Wood-Conlan bout is consequently not a full-on world-title bout but it will be, by a distance, the most significant of each fighter’s career, and it should pave the way for the victor to face Santa Cruz or one of the other legitimate champions at 126 pounds.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom beat Top Rank, who promote Conlan, to the purse bid for the fight, which has led to the bout taking place in Wood’s hometown rather than Belfast or New York’s Madison Square Garden, where Conlan typically fights every St Patrick’s weekend.

Beltholder Wood is entitled to 55% of the purse which equates to around £600,000 (€725,000), while Conlan will pocket the remaining 45% of roughly £500,000 (€595,000).

Because Matchroom will promote the bill, it will be broadcast exclusively live on the streaming platform DAZN.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 understands that Matchroom middleweight prospect Caoimhín Agyarko [10-0, 7KOs], also a Belfast native, will join Conlan on the bill following his impressive ninth-round stoppage of the teak-tough Noe Larios Jr in Liverpool last month.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The band is back together as Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella for the first pod of the new year

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie