Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Worcester Warriors suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

Crisis-hit club have debts of over €27.7m (£25m).

By Press Association Monday 26 Sep 2022, 5:40 PM
22 minutes ago 459 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876760
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect.
Image: David Davies/PA
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect.
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect.
Image: David Davies/PA

WORCESTER HAVE BEEN suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll.

The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward” by 5pm on Monday.

But the crisis-hit Warriors have not responded to those requests, and their season has now been plunged into cold storage, with Worcester men’s and women’s teams both suspended.

Worcester are burdened by debts totalling more than €27.7 million (£25 million), including at least €6.7m (£6m) in unpaid tax, amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset-stripping the club.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie