Monday 5 December 2022
McLaughlin-Levrone and Duplantis win World Athlete of the year awards

The American hurdler broke the world women’s 400m hurdles record twice while the Swedish pole vaulter won a second Diamond League trophy.

1 hour ago 1,184 Views 0 Comments
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action earlier this year.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE AMERICAN HURDLER, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won the World Athlete of the year awards on Monday.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world women’s 400m hurdles record twice while Duplantis won a second Diamond League trophy.

US-born Swede Duplantis claimed the award for the second time in three years after raising the world record three times in 2022 and won the men’s world indoor title in March and the world outdoor gold in July.

“Going into the year, I had really high expectations of myself and I had some really big goals,” Duplantis said.

“I wanted to win the world indoors, the world outdoors, the Europeans, the Diamond League final, and I wanted to break the world record a few times,” he added.

european-championships-athletics Armand Mondo Duplantis from Sweden in action. Source: DPA/PA Images

Both titles were claimed in world record heights of 6.20 and 6.21 metres respectively and he also sealed European gold in Munich.

It was a first World Athlete of the year award for McLaughlin who clocked an astonishing 50.68 seconds in July obliterating her own world record by more than half a second.

“All of my goals were accomplished this year,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “We were able to accomplish everything we set out to do.

“It couldn’t have been any better,” she added.

McLaughlin also won Olympic gold last year in Tokyo in a then-world record.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

