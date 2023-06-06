Virgin Media to broadcast World Athletics Championships in August

THE 2023 WORLD Athletics Championships will be available to watch live on Virgin Media Television in August.

Budapest will host the Championships from 19-27 August at its purpose-built National Athletics Centre.

Advertisement

Virgin Media will air live coverage from all nine days, with in-form record breaker Rhasidat Adeleke leading Ireland’s medal hopes. Mark English and Thomas Barr are among others who will be out to impress in Hungary.

“We are delighted to be broadcasting the World Athletics Championships this summer live and free to air,” Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television, said.

“Irish athletics is really growing in popularity and with the likes of Rhasidat Adeleke regularly breaking records hopefully the next generation of athletes will be inspired to follow in her footsteps after watching these championships.”

World Athletics CEO, Jon Ridgeon added: “We are delighted that Virgin Media Television will be broadcasting all nine days of our World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 to audiences across Ireland.

“These Championships promise to be a spectacle like no other as the world’s greatest athletes from more than 200 countries compete to become world champions. We hope athletics fans and sports fans across Ireland will tune in and ‘Witness the wonder’ as the superheroes of our sport descend on Budapest to inspire fans and future generations.”

The deal was brokered by ESPN, who jointly hold World Athletics media rights in Europe and Africa alongside Eurovision Sport.