Wednesday 11 May 2022
Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst open with victories at World Championships

Aoife O’Rourke, however, was beaten by an American opponent.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 May 2022, 5:30 PM
File photo of Michaela Walsh.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MICHAELA WALSH AND Amy Broadhurst won their opening bouts at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Istanbul, but there was disappointment for Aoife O’Rourke.

Walsh and O’Rourke both faced American opposition, who could draw on the support of a familiar Irish face, Billy Walsh, in their corner. 

Tokyo Olympian Walsh faced Amelia Moore at featherweight, whom she beat on all five judges’ scorecard. 

O’Rourke didn’t have the same outcome against Naomi Graham at middleweight, eliminated by losing a split decision 4-1. 

Amy Broadhurst, meanwhile, fresh from sparring with Katie Taylor ahead of her showdown with Amanda Serrano, eased to a unanimous victory over Sara Beram of Croatia.

