Athletics World Championships set for July 2022

Switching the Olympics to 2021 meant the worlds had to find a new slot.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 3:54 PM
11 minutes ago
File photo: 100m sprinters get off the blocks at the 2019 Worlds.
Image: DPA/PA Images
THE WORLD ATHLETICS championships, originally scheduled for next year in Eugene, Oregon, will now take place from 15-24 July in 2022.

World Athletics last month shifted the event to 2022 to accommodate the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the July dates confirmed today ensures there will be no clash with that summer’s multi-sport European Championships in Munich or the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“The new schedule will prevent a direct conflict between any of these major events and, with careful programming, will ensure athletes can compete in up to three world-class competitions,”  World Athletics said in a statement today.

“The world championships were initially planned to run from August 6-15 in 2021. The competition had to be rearranged after the Olympics moved to July 23-August 8 next year.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in the English city of Birmingham on July 27-August 7. The European Athletics Championships are due to take place in Munich on August 11-21.

