'I've become king of making it to the semis and getting booted out'

IRELAND’S MIXED 4x400m relay team continued their impressive form as they claimed sixth place in this evening’s final at the World Championships.

Having booked their place during the morning session in Budapest, Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Christopher O’Donnell, and Sharlene Mawdsley finished in 3:14.13 to round out a superb opening day in Budapest.

The result, which ranks as the best ever finish by an Irish relay team at a global outdoor (senior) championships, continues a remarkable run for the mixed relay team which has also seen them claim top-eight finishes at both the World Championships in Oregon last year, as well as in the Olympics in Tokyo 2021.

Speaking after the race, Sligo’s Christopher O’Donnell said: “We’ve been here so many times now (making finals), at the start it was a big shock but now we’re really looking to step it up. Tonight we really weren’t far off a medal and there is so much potential as a squad and in the athletes that are not here. We’re laid the foundations and now we really want to push on.”

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Ireland’s Mixed 4x400m Relay team of Jack Raftery, Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley after the race. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

There were mixed fortunes for Nick Griggs, Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran in the men’s 1500m, with only the latter securing a place in the semi-final.

The Star of the Sea AC man finished in a comfortable sixth place in 3:34.75, while UCD’s McCann was caught by a fast-finishing pack in his 1500m heat, just missing out on one of the automatic qualifying spots having looked very comfortable heading into the final lap. The race, which turned into a sprint from the final bend saw McCann cross the finish in 3:47.48 for 10th place.

Griggs (Candour Track Club) lined up alongside Olympic Champion Jacob Ingebrigtsen in the first of today’s 1500m heats finishing 12th in 3:40.72, so it will be Coscoran heading to the semi-final.

“I think I’ve become the king of making it through to the semis at this stage and getting booted out when I get there,” he joked to Virgin Media.

“Hopefully this year I can make it up another round to a final. I made the semi finals of the Tokyo Olympics, made the semi finals [of the Worlds] of Eugene last year, made the semis here so let’s hope I can progress from what I’ve done in the past.”

Kate O’Connor is in 11th place in the women’s heptathlon ahead of day two tomorrow, and she is targeting a top 10 finish in her first senior championship.

The Dundalk St Gerards AC athlete secured a lifetime best of 13.37 in the 100m hurdles during the morning session before following up with a 1.80m season’s best clearance in the high jump, missing out on her lifetime best by just one centimetre.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Ireland’s Kate O’Connor competing in the 200m as part of the Heptathlon. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist competed in the shot put, producing a best throw of 13.47m before finishing fourth in the 200m, and is full of confidence ahead of her three events tomorrow.

“I would love to finish with a top 10. I think top 10 in the world has a nice ring to it,” she said with a smile.

“If I don’t do that I’m just so happy that I’m here, that I competed really well and I kind of shown what I can do.”

Sunday 20 August – Irish Time (Local Time)

Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m – Heat 1 – 08:35 (09:35)

Rhasidat Adeleke – Women’s 400m – Heat 5 – 09:07 (10:07)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – 08:50 (09:50)

Christopher O’Donnell – Men’s 400m – Heat 5 – 09:57 (10:57)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin – Group A – 11:00 (12:00) or Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin – Group B – 12:05 (13:05)