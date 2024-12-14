Walshe caps impressive World Championships with two top-six finishes, Wiffen eighth in Budapest

ELLEN WALSHE ROUNDED off her World Championships with fifth- and sixth-placed finishes, while Nathan Wiffen was eighth in this evening’s finals in Budapest.

Walshe will depart the Hungarian capital with EIGHT Irish records (50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 100m and 200m Individual Medley) and FOUR top-10 finishes after an impressive week of racing.

The 2024 Olympian was fifth in the 400m IM final and sixth in the 100m Butterfly this evening, having previously been fifth in the 200m IM and ninth in the 100m IM.

Walshe clocked 55.68 in the Butterfly — just outside her new Irish record of 55.50 from the semi-final — and 4:29.86 in the 400m IM an hour later.

“I’m happy enough,” the Templeogue star said afterwards. “I knew tonight would be tough with a lot of fatigue in my legs, but happy to come away with fifth and sixth in each of the events.

“I’ve had a great week, and I couldn’t have probably asked for more. It’s a pity there wasn’t a bit more in the 400 (IM) but considering the week that I’ve had, I can’t really expect much more.”

Wiffen secured his first top-eight world placing in his first World Championships in the 800m Freestyle fastest heat.

The 23-year-old was just off his personal best of 7:34.78, finishing fifth in his heat and eighth overall in 7:35.92.

“I was a bit over my time, but last race of the short course season for me and I’m happy enough I’ve come away from the competition with a PB in the 1500m (Freestyle),” Wiffen, whose twin is Olympic champion Daniel, said.

“It was a bit unexpected, and overall I’m pretty happy.”

Nathan Wiffen (file photo). Andrea Masini / INPHO Andrea Masini / INPHO / INPHO

Shane Ryan, meanwhile, closed out his championships in the 50m Freestyle semi-final, clocking his second-fastest ever swim over the distance.

Ryan won 50m Backstroke Bronze on Friday, and clocked 21.28 to finish eighth here, having qualified in a new Irish record of 21.07.

“Tonight I swam it a bit different,”said Ryan, who heads home with three new national records (50m and 100m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke) as well as the coveted medal.

“I tried to be a bit more aggressive but then you slip and I’m not really an aggressive type of person, I’m big and I like gripping the water a bit more so I think I need to use my strengths, but hey it’s a 50, so it was fun and great to make it to the semi-final.

“I came in with not a lot of race experience of the year, trying to be faster and faster, and I’m in some of the best shape of my life at the moment. I’m going to try and continue this, I have a really good mentality right now and I’m happy.”

Sunday is the final day of competition in Budapest, with Evan Bailey (200m Freestyle) and Lottie Cullen (200m Backstroke) making their World Championship debuts. John Shortt (200m Backstroke) also returns to the pool after his record-breaking exploits.