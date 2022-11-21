Membership : Access or Sign Up
European nations scrap One Love armbands plan due to fear of Fifa sanctions

Seven teams have abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights.

17 minutes ago 2,771 Views 5 Comments
England captain Harry Kane wearing the 'OneLove' armband.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ENGLAND, WALES and five other European teams will not wear an anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup matches on Monday after Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions.

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn.

“Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in Fifa World Cup games.”

More to follow…

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

