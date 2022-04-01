Here's the full draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

TODAY’S DRAW FOR the 2022 World Cup in Qatar saw defending champions France selected in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the intercontinental play-offs.

The draw took place today despite the fact the identity of three teams is not known. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the intercontinental play-offs to June, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means Europe’s play-off path involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales has not yet been decided. One of those teams will take the slot of ‘Euro play-off’.

As for the intercontinental play-offs, Peru will take on the winners of Australia against the United Arab Emirates, with the winners of that game qualifying. The other IC play-off place will go to either New Zealand or Costa Rica.

Group A Qatar, Holland, Senegal, Ecuador.

Group B England, USA, Iran, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine.

Group C Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia.

Group D France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia/UAE/Peru.

Group E Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Group F Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada.

Group G Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon.

Group H Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana.

England potentially face a first-ever ‘Battle of Britain’ at a World Cup finals. They will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June.

Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, whilst elsewhere Group E pitted two former world champions Spain and Germany against each other.

Belgium take on fellow 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Group F, while reigning champions France take on Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of intercontinental play-off one, which will be one of Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Peru.

If they get through their group, England would face one of hosts Qatar, Holland, Ecuador or Senegal in the last 16.